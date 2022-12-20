ST. LOUIS - So that holiday chefs, cooks and bakers in need of that last-minute ingredient can properly prepare for their festive gatherings and parties, Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced the 2022 Christmas and New Year's holiday schedules for all stores.

Christmas: Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) - Close at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - Closed Monday, December 26 - Open at normal time

New Year’s: Saturday, December 31 (New Year's Eve) - Close at 8 p.m. Sunday, January 1 (New Year's Day) - Open at 9 a.m. Stores will be open their regular operating hours during all other days not listed.

