ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and The Salvation Army today announced that Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $266,000 to The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign through Schnucks’ “Round Up at the Register.” Schnucks customers had the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100 percent of donations from the two-week campaign benefiting The Salvation Army. Customers donated $245,013 and Schnucks added $20,987.

“Our customers know the great work The Salvation Army does in all the communities that we serve, and their generosity toward both the Round Up at the Register and the bell ringers at our entrances is incredible,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Nourishing people’s lives is at the heart of everything we do, and in addition to serving our customers and their families, we share The Salvation Army’s commitment to our communities by helping our most vulnerable citizens.”

All monies raised during Round Up at the Register stay in the market in which they were donated to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, child care, and job training throughout the year.

“We are thrilled and so grateful for the generosity of Schnucks and its customers who rounded up at the register to help so many people in need this holiday season and throughout the year,” Colonel Robert Webster, The Salvation Army Midland Division CEO, said. “Thank you for raising an amazing $266,000 for The Salvation Army. We are in awe!”

The funds donated through the Round Up are in addition to those donated by Schnucks customers who gave at The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles that were located at all Schnucks stores through Christmas Eve.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has been inspiring hope, combating poverty and meeting human needs without discrimination since 1865. Through the generosity of donors and the selfless efforts of volunteers, The Salvation Army will continue to "Fight for Good" against hunger and hopelessness across every ZIP code.

