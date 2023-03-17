ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) today announced that Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $120,000 to support the Urban League through the third annual “Round Up at the Register” campaign that celebrated Black History Month in February. Customers donated $112,766 and Schnucks provided an additional $7,234. The campaign ran Wednesday, February 1 - Tuesday, February 14.

Schnucks customers had the option at checkout to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar with 100 percent of donations in the St. Louis area supporting the non-profit organization’s Save Our Sons program, and round ups at Schnucks stores in other markets supporting the Urban League chapter in each respective area or the National Urban League.

“We were honored to once again celebrate Black History Month with our decades-long partners at the Urban League,” said Todd Schnuck, Schnucks Chairman and CEO and past ULSTL Chairman of the Board. “As a company that employs nearly 12,000 teammates, we not only have the opportunity to nourish people’s lives and help develop the workforce, we have the obligation to do so - a goal shared by the Urban League through the Save Our Sons program.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The ULSTL’s Save Our Sons program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages. This program completes these objectives by assisting the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training and teaching the imperative career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce.

"We are truly grateful for our longstanding partnership with Schnucks, but this year's Round Up effort is especially humbling because we are coming out of a pandemic and a devastating flood that impacted so many," said Michael P. McMillan, ULSTL President and Chief Executive Officer. "The fact that people intentionally dug a little deeper to support our programs and our mission speaks volumes. We are so deeply appreciative."

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2022 rankings, Schnucks is the 178th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.