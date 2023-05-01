GRANITE CITY - Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced on Monday that it is recalling 12 pounds of 80/20 fresh ground beef purchased between 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, from its Granite City, Illinois store located 3100 Madison Ave. Schnucks said the product may contain pieces of plastic.

Customers who purchased the above product with a sell-by date of May 1, 2023, should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schnucks officials said to date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries, and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care
team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

More like this:

Blue Bell Ice Cream Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almond, Walnut, and Pecan in Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream
Today
Hartford Bakery, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Hazelnuts in "Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style ½ Loaf"
Jul 10, 2025
Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC Recalls Member's Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack for Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination
Aug 2, 2025
Dollar General Recalls Clover Valley Instant Coffee for Possible Glass Contamination
Aug 13, 2025
ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL SECURES $720 MILLION FROM EIGHT OPIOID MANUFACTURERS
Jul 13, 2025

 