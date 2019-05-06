GREENVILLE, Ill. – Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois.

“We are so excited to start this partnership with Schnucks,” says President Amy Marcoot. “It's an exciting time in our business, and what a pleasure it will be to work with this local grocery chain!”

In March 2010, Marcoot Jersey Creamery embarked on a new adventure in the legacy of the Marcoot Jersey Farm by creating their first wheels of cheese. Nine years later, Marcoot cheeses will be available at Schnucks including aged gouda, tipsy cheddar, smoke gouda, and plain, garlic, and sriracha curds. All cheeses can be found in the deli section.

"At Schnucks we're thrilled to partner with local cheesemakers like Marcoot Jersey Creamery, where making cheese is more than a business, it's truly a passion,” says Schnucks Category Manager Andy DeCou. “We seek out the best cheeses from around the world for Schnucks shoppers and it feels great when we end up finding world-class cheese right in our own backyard."

Marcoot Jersey Creamery only uses the milk of their own Registered Jersey, primarily grass-fed cattle, to produce their cheese. Their 100 milking Jersey cows enjoy an abundance of natural nutrition without any hormones. The heifers also graze in the pastures and get to enjoy the creamery’s protein-filled whey, a byproduct from the cheese production.

Aged in a special Marcoot underground aging cave – designed after the man-made cheese caves in Switzerland – natural aging is provided for their cheese. This then provides the creamery itself with energy efficiency and sustainability.

Click here for a video on how Amy Marcoot and her sisters turned their family operation into a creamery that sells some of the most renowned farmstead cheeses in the Midwest.

In addition to their a la carte cheeses, they also offer a cheese of the month club and many creative gift box pairings.

ABOUT MARCOOT JERSEY CREAMERY

Marcoot is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, and products, and they are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. Marcoot Jersey Creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses.

For more information, visit https://marcootjerseycreamery.com/.

