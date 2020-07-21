ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced Bill Bradley will lead the company’s newly merged marketing, communications and customer insights team as its Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Bradley will begin on Aug. 3 after nearly three decades with Anheuser-Busch where his most recent role was Vice President, Community Affairs.

During Bradley’s long and prominent career at Anheuser-Busch, he held key positions in brand and special event marketing, leading campaigns for key brands including Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top, and Michelob. Prior to his Vice President of Community Affairs role, he was Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility.

“I’ve known Bill for more than 20 years and cannot express how excited I am to have him join Schnucks where he will thrive in our culture and with our team,” said David Peacock, Schnucks President, and Chief Operating Officer. “We know customers are determining where they shop based on their emotional connection to retailers--making our brand’s message and community focus more critical than ever--and Bill’s expertise and leadership are paramount as we leverage these core areas.”

Bradley is a St. Louis area native, graduating from Hazelwood Central High School and attending St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Marketing from Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama.

His current board member service includes the American Red Cross Greater St. Louis Chapter, United Way of Greater St. Louis, COCA and Guns ‘N Hoses.

