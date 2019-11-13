Get The Latest News!

ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. has announced that Curbside Pickup is now available at 59 stores, nearly doubling the number of locations previously offering the service. (In addition to expanding to more stores in the St. Louis and Evansville, Ind. areas, Curbside Pickup is debuting at Schnucks stores in central and northern Illinois as well as central Missouri. The complete list of regional stores offering Curbside Pickup is available below.

“The expansion of Schnucks Curbside Pickup helps to simplify shopping for our customers and provides balance to their busy lifestyles since they can quickly order groceries from their tablet, smartphone, or desktop and have the order delivered directly to their vehicle,” said Schnucks Chief Business Development and Transformation Officer Ryan Cuba. “We know that many of our customers are always on the go and this is one more way that Schnucks is working to simply shopping.”

Curbside Pickup customers can visit schnucksdelivers.com, select the “Pickup” option, and select a time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. After completing their purchase, customers will receive a text message with store parking instructions and a phone number to call upon arrival. The grocery order is kept in a designated area of the store, with temperature-sensitive items appropriately placed in refrigerators, freezers, and hot bags. When a customer arrives for pickup, a Schnucks teammate will deliver the items to the customer’s vehicle.

Curbside Pickup is a partnership with Instacart. Instacart processing fees on Curbside Pickup orders are waived for Schnucks Delivers Express members and are $1.99 for nonmembers with orders of $35 or more. (Orders of $10 - $34.99 have a $3.99 processing fee.)

Customers continue to earn Schnucks Rewards points on all Curbside Pickup orders* * . Schnucks Rewards pays customers back for their purchases by providing ten points for every dollar spent. After earning 1,000 points, the customer will be rewarded with $2 off a future Schnucks purchase. Customers may redeem Rewards as they are earned or allow them to accumulate, up to $500. All redemptions must occur in-store.

**Due to limitations of the Instacart platform, some Schnucks Rewards promotional offers and digital coupons may not apply to Schnucks Delivers/Curbside Pickup orders. Earned rewards points will be applied to customers’ accounts within 24 hours of purchase."

Metro St. Louis:

  • 2811 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Ill. 62002
  • 15425 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Mo. 63011*
  • 2511 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, Mo. 63017*
  • 8800 Manchester Road, Brentwood, Mo. 63144*
  • 501 Beltline Road, Collinsville, Ill. 62234
  • 1000 Columbia Centre, Columbia, Ill. 62236*
  • 2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill. 62025
  • 2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea, Ill. 62226
  • 3900 Vogel Road, Arnold, Mo. 63010
  • 11253 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Mo. 63044
  • 141 Hilltown Village, Chesterfield, Mo. 63017
  • 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, Mo. 63304
  • 12756 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mo. 63141
  • 3029 Highway K, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368
  • 12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Mo. 63131
  • 245 East 5th Street, Eureka, Mo. 63025
  • 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026
  • 1181 Gannon Plaza, Festus, Mo. 63028*
  • 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Mo. 63033
  • 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, Mo. 63136
  • 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122
  • 101 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis, Mo. 63367
  • 2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, Mo. 63043*
  • 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway, O’Fallon, Mo. 63366
  • 9074 Overland Plaza, Overland, Mo. 63114
  • 6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117
  • 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, Mo. 63303
  • 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, Mo. 63108
  • 5434 Southfield Center, St. Louis, Mo. 63123*
  • 4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63128
  • 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63139
  • 5519 Oakville Shopping Center, St. Louis, Mo. 63129*
  • 1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, Mo. 63017
  • 499 East Veterans Memorial Parkway, Warrenton, Mo. 63383*
  • 2073 Washington Crossing, Washington, Mo. 63090*
  • 1960 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, Mo. 63385*
  • 8650 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Mo. 63119
  • 16580 Manchester Road, Wildwood, Mo. 63040*

Outstate Missouri:

Schnucks Stores Offering Curbside Pickup

19 South Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 63703

1400 Forum Blvd. Columbia, Mo. 65203*

942 Valley Creek Drive, Farmington, Mo. 63640*

