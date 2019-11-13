ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. has announced that Curbside Pickup is now available at 59 stores, nearly doubling the number of locations previously offering the service. (In addition to expanding to more stores in the St. Louis and Evansville, Ind. areas, Curbside Pickup is debuting at Schnucks stores in central and northern Illinois as well as central Missouri. The complete list of regional stores offering Curbside Pickup is available below.

“The expansion of Schnucks Curbside Pickup helps to simplify shopping for our customers and provides balance to their busy lifestyles since they can quickly order groceries from their tablet, smartphone, or desktop and have the order delivered directly to their vehicle,” said Schnucks Chief Business Development and Transformation Officer Ryan Cuba. “We know that many of our customers are always on the go and this is one more way that Schnucks is working to simply shopping.”

Curbside Pickup customers can visit schnucksdelivers.com, select the “Pickup” option, and select a time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. After completing their purchase, customers will receive a text message with store parking instructions and a phone number to call upon arrival. The grocery order is kept in a designated area of the store, with temperature-sensitive items appropriately placed in refrigerators, freezers, and hot bags. When a customer arrives for pickup, a Schnucks teammate will deliver the items to the customer’s vehicle.

Curbside Pickup is a partnership with Instacart. Instacart processing fees on Curbside Pickup orders are waived for Schnucks Delivers Express members and are $1.99 for nonmembers with orders of $35 or more. (Orders of $10 - $34.99 have a $3.99 processing fee.)

Customers continue to earn Schnucks Rewards points on all Curbside Pickup orders* * . Schnucks Rewards pays customers back for their purchases by providing ten points for every dollar spent. After earning 1,000 points, the customer will be rewarded with $2 off a future Schnucks purchase. Customers may redeem Rewards as they are earned or allow them to accumulate, up to $500. All redemptions must occur in-store.

**Due to limitations of the Instacart platform, some Schnucks Rewards promotional offers and digital coupons may not apply to Schnucks Delivers/Curbside Pickup orders. Earned rewards points will be applied to customers’ accounts within 24 hours of purchase."