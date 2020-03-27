ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced today that the company is making a generous $500,000 donation to the St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, to support those in the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area who are experiencing hardship due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company also announced an additional $105,000 donation to support COVID-19 relief and response in other areas outside of the St. Louis region where the grocer serves customers. Those funds will be split among several United Way agencies in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

“Through many crisis situations over the last eight decades, Schnucks has nourished people’s lives by supporting our communities, and in these unprecedented times, we want to be a part of helping to make sure that those who are most in need and who are experiencing the most significant hardship are able to get assistance,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck. “When businesses and nonprofits work together, we can make a difference in bridging the gap for many of those who are in the midst of uncertainty due to the rippling impacts of COVID-19.”

The St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund was created and funded by a coalition of area foundations, businesses, and individual donors assembled by the St. Louis Community Foundation, and modeled after a similar effort launched by the Seattle Foundation. The intent of the fund is to quickly make targeted grants to nonprofits already serving vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19.

An Advisory Council comprised of public health experts, foundation partners, and corporate and community representatives are guiding the grant making process, with $370,000 grants to 16 nonprofits announced just today.

“Schnucks’ generous contribution to the fund will go a long way in our efforts to reach out and assist those in our community who are struggling,” said Amelia Bond, President and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation. “During this unprecedented period of economic disruption and social isolation, it is gratifying to see Schnucks take such a tremendous leadership role and support our community in need.

”In addition to the company’s monetary donations, beginning next week, Schnucks will donate hundreds of sack lunches to St. Vincent DePaul Parish, which is one of many organizations that serves the St. Louis area’s homeless population. Schnucks’ corporate cafeteria staff will prepare these portable meals starting March 30. Schnucks annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries and nonprofits that work to serve those who are experiencing hunger and food in security.

Schnucks also continues to offer employment opportunities to those who may be out of work due to COVID-19 related business closures. To date, the company has hired more than 500 temporary workers. About Schnucks Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs 13,500 teammates.

According to Forbes’ 2019 rankings, Schnucks is the 155th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/schnucks and LinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/schnuck-markets-inc-/.

