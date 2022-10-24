Schnucks Launches Schnucks Now 30-Minute Delivery In All Markets.

ST. LOUIS - As Schnuck Markets, Inc. continues to expand its digital convenience offerings for customers, the company, in partnership with Instacart, is introducing “Schnucks Now” - delivery in as fast as 30 minutes.

Schnucks Now is a new online grocery shopping method, ideal for smaller orders, focused on fulfilling convenience orders fast. The new service allows customers to shop from our assortment of fresh groceries, pantry, household essentials, alcohol, meals, snacks and more for delivery in as fast as 30 minutes with no priority fees and lower delivery fees. The service is available to customers via the Schnucks Rewards App and the Instacart Convenience Hub, an Instacart marketplace product feature designed to streamline convenience shopping.

“Schnucks is always looking for new ways to streamline our digital experience and provide value and convenience to our customers,” said Schnucks Senior Director Digital Experience Chace MacMullan. “We are excited to introduce this new service to meet our customers’ urgent grocery needs and proud to expand on our current delivery options available through Schnucks Delivers.”

Customers can place a Schnucks Now order by visiting schnucksnow.com. Delivery is available in all markets served by Schnucks.

“We’re dedicated to finding more ways to make the online grocery experience accessible and convenient, and we’re proud to launch Schnucks Now to give customers a new, easy way to get what they need fast,” said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “Whether it’s a weekly grocery stock up or simply a last minute dinner ingredient, customers now have access to their favorite retailer no matter the reason.”

Schnucks Now is available during regular store operating hours. There is a $10 minimum purchase on all Schnucks Now orders. Service charges do apply. Product pricing may differ from in-store prices. In-store coupons, sales and promotions are not valid on Schnucks Now orders.

Through Nov. 18, 2022, first-time Schnucks Now customers who use the code “SchnucksNow2022” will receive $5 off a $50 purchase.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

