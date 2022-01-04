ST. LOUIS - As Schnuck Markets, Inc. continues its focus on helping customers live healthy and balanced lifestyles, the company is launching its Good For You program which is free of charge and open to all Schnucks Rewards members.

Rewards members that opt in to the Good For You program on the Schnucks Rewards app or Schnucks website will notice their Schnucks receipts will now show a count of the total number of Good For You items and a percentage of the food items that were just purchased that are Good For You. Those that opt in will also receive monthly reports to gauge if they’re making progress when it comes to improving the healthiness of the foods filling their pantry and fridge.

“As a neighborhood grocery store looking to build happier, healthier communities, Schnucks wants to help our customers take a step forward on their health journey,” said Allison Primo, Schnucks Health & Wellness Strategy Manager. “With the help of nutrition experts at Spoon Guru, we evaluated all food sold at Schnucks stores to determine what is actually Good For You. The Good For You list simplifies making healthy choices to help Schnucks shoppers eat, feel and live healthier.”

Developed by nutrition experts and powered by Spoon Guru, the Good For You criteria is rooted in science and guided by the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans as well as the FDA, USDA, and American Heart Association. With an emphasis on fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, and foods lower in added sugar, sodium, and saturated fat, customers can trust these items are Good For You. Below are a few highlights of the nutrition framework:

- Single-ingredient fruits, vegetables, 100% whole grains, eggs, and lean meats are included on the Good For You list

- In order to be included on the list, an item must be free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, and colors

- Other criteria include having less than 5g saturated fat, 8g or less of added sugar, and 600 mg or less sodium

“We are delighted to partner with Schnucks to help promote healthier choices for its customers,” said Co-Founder of Spoon Guru Markus Stripf. “Using our in-house nutrition expertise and by applying our trademark scientific rigor, Good For You will help dispel the common misconception that eating well is difficult and expensive.”

Five lucky participants who opt in before Feb. 28 will win $1,000 in Schnucks Rewards points. Everyone who joins the Good For You program will receive special savings offers, recipes, and wellness tips to keep them motivated on their health and wellness journey.

For more information and to opt in, please download and open the Schnucks Rewards app (“Memberships” section under “Account”) or visit www.schnucks.com/goodforyou.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160 th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About Spoon Guru

Established in 2015, Spoon Guru is a London-based global AI nutrition technology start-up providing a world leading end-to-end solution. The technology combines AI and machine learning with in-house nutritional expertise to enable food retailers to understand consumer shopping behavior and analyze developing trends to make data-driven decisions. Reflecting on all touchpoints Spoon Guru accurately caters to customers’ dietary, health and lifestyle needs.

