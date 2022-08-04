Schnucks Issues Allergy Alert On Single Lot Of Schnucks Fruit And Nut Trail Mix.

ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. has issued an allergy alert on a single lot of 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix because the product may contain undeclared milk - a known allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix 12 oz.

UPC: 4131822276

Best by date: 06/07/2023

Lot Code: 15822A

The affected product may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

