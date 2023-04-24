ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2023 - Schnuck Markets, Inc. has issued an allergy alert on select Schnucks Pretzel Schticks because the products may contain undeclared milk - a known allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for: Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks 10 oz. UPC: 41318-25268 Lot code: D0052023 Lot code: D0132023 Lot code: D0142023 Lot code: D1182022 Lot code: D1232022 Lot code: D1812022 Lot code: D1872022 Lot code: D2902022 Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks 10 oz. UPC: 41318-25266 Lot code: D0112023 Lot code: D0172023 Lot code: D0182023 Lot code: D1582022 Lot code: D1932022 Lot code: D1942022 Lot code: D1952022 Lot code: D2882022.

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

