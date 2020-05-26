COLLINSVILLE - Schnucks in Collinsville at 501 Beltline Road has released information that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Schnucks said the employee last worked on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Collinsville store, and did not display any COVID-19 symptoms that day. The person is now quarantined at home. The positive COVID-19 test information was released to Schnucks on Saturday and action was promptly taken.

No other orders of quarantine have been announced at this time by the St. Clair County Health Department. Schnucks did not yet release information on where the employee worked in the store.

