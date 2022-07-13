ST. LOUIS - From Thursday, July 14 - Wednesday, July 27, all 112 Schnucks stores across the Midwest will host “Hydrate Our Heroes” beverage drive to support local firefighters, law enforcement and first responders.

Those wishing to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store.

The most requested items include:

? Sports Drinks

? Energy Drinks

? Bottled Water

? Sparkling Waters