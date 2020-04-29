ST. LOUIS – As the food service industry continues to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis-based grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. is helping local restaurants by selling their grab and go meals in the company’s St. Louis-area stores.

Customers will find savory meals from local favorites Revel Kitchen, Crispy Edge, Seoul Taco, Nudo House STL, Crushed Red and Hot Box Cookies at select Schnucks locations.

“As a part of the St. Louis business community for more than 80 years, we feel we have an obligation to help those local restaurant entrepreneurs and their staffs who have been greatly impacted by the pandemic,” said Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock. “Schnuck shops that by supporting local restaurants that our customers will continue to support local businesses too.”

“As a supporter of the St. Louis community for over 30 years, we are proud to partner with Schnucks to offer the community access to our food,” said Qui Tran, owner of Nudo House STL and Mai Lee.

“Schnucks has been on the forefront of helping local restaurants in the area find ways to keep our employees working during this pandemic and we are grateful for their leadership.”As these uncertain times continue, Schnucks will look to expand this concept to additional stores in the St. Louis area. For a complete list of participating Schnucks stores, visit the Local Grab and Go section on the Schnucks webpage.

Schnucks’ support of restaurants extends beyond the grab and go meals that are now available to customers. The company has also purchased in-store catering from more than 75 local restaurants to serve to Schnucks teammates at no cost to them.

