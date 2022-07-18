ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2022 - Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that Schnucks customers, vendors and the company itself pledged a gift of $850,000 to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

The Round Up at the Register campaign, which ran May 25 – July 4 at all Schnucks locations, enabled customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit the foundation.

One hundred percent of the funds will benefit Folds of Honor and will provide 170 educational scholarships.

“Each year, our teammates, our vendor partners, and most importantly, our customers, join us on the Schnucks mission to Nourish People’s Lives by helping to provide educational scholarships to family members of injured and fallen service members through Folds of Honor,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Because of our customers’ immense generosity and our team’s commitment to the effort, we have been able to raise $5.05 million and fund 990 educational scholarships since launching this annual campaign in 2018.”

Schnucks officials presented a check to Folds of Honor on the field at Busch Stadium prior to Friday night's St. Louis Cardinals game. Folds of Honor was established 16 years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac. The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.

About Schnucks Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160 th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

