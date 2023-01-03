Cape Girardeau, Sullivan, and Union

Article continues after sponsor message

Schnucks Flexforce teammates can optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.

Flexforce teammates can log into a Schnucks scheduling app to view and claim open shifts and, if they choose, can also opt-in to receive notifications of open shifts.

“Much like rideshare and food delivery service employees, Flexforce teammates can seek and claim shifts at the time and location of their choosing,” said Schnucks Vice President of Store Operations Stacy Brandt. “The Flexforce employment option not only allows us to position our teammates for success, but it also helps us ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time taking care of and serving our customers.”

Flexforce is currently reserved for those at least 18 years old. Flexforce teammates will receive the same benefits and perks as traditional Schnucks teammates including career advancement, the option to be paid after each shift, health benefits (after a qualifying period), and a teammate discount.

Prospective teammates are encouraged to visit www.schnucks.com/careers to learn more about Flexforce and to apply.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 178th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.