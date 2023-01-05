ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and The Salvation Army today announced that Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $250,135 to The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign through Schnucks’ “Round Up at the Register.”

Schnucks customers had the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100 percent of donations from the two-week campaign benefiting The Salvation Army. Customers donated $237,424 and Schnucks added $12,711.

“Each year during the holidays, our customers show their immense generosity towards The Salvation Army at checkout through our Round Up at the Register campaign and by donating to the red kettles at the entrances of our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We congratulate The Salvation Army on a successful 75th annual Tree of Lights campaign and thank them for the tireless support they bring to those in need. Together, we continue to Nourish People’s Lives in the communities that we have the honor of serving.”

Article continues after sponsor message

All monies raised during Round Up at the Register stay in the market in which they were donated to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, support for veterans, addictions treatment and emergency disaster services throughout the year.

"The generous people of Schnucks continue to demonstrate excellence through the numerous ways they help others needing assistance during these most difficult days,” said Lt. Col. Robert Webster of The Salvation Army. “It is an honor for The Salvation Army to work alongside the teammates and leadership of the Schnucks corporation, making a difference serving others when they need us most.”

The funds donated through the Round Up are in addition to those donated by Schnucks customers who gave at The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles that were located at all Schnucks stores through Christmas Eve.

In 2022, The Salvation Army of Greater St. Louis recognized Schnucks with the Doing the Most Good award highlighting the company's commitment to serving the community and for providing support to The Salvation Army.

More like this: