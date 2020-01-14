ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. and The Salvation Army today announced that

Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $320,000 to The Salvation Army’s annual holiday campaign through Schnucks’ “Round-Up at the Register.” Schnucks customers had the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100 percent of donations from the nearly two-week campaign benefiting The Salvation Army. In addition to funds donated by customers through round up, the company also made a contribution. This holiday season’s total far surpassed the $236,000 donated by Schnucks customers during the 2018 Salvation Army round-up campaign.

“At Schnucks, we know how important this campaign is in supporting The Salvation Army not only throughout the holidays but all year long,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We thank our generous customers for their donations and for supporting the difference-making work The Salvation Army continues to do throughout our communities.”

All monies raised during “Round-Up at the Register” stay in the market in which they were donated to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, child care, and job training throughout the year. The funds donating through the round-up are in addition to those donated by Schnucks customers who gave at The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles.

“We are appreciative of the continued support from the Schnucks organization for their partnership and to all who have donated $5 million dollars through our Tree of Lights campaign in support of our overall $6.1 million-dollar fundraising goal so that we can continue to serve those most in need across the bi-state area,” said Salvation Army Midland Divisional Commander Lieutenant Colonel Dan Jenning

