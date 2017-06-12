Listen to the story

ALTON - Catholic Charities Guardian Angel Food Pantry has been chosen for the Schnucks - Bags 4 My Cause Program for July.

Schnucks officials said visit Schnucks in Alton or Godfrey during July and purchase this bag and the Catholic Charities’ Guardian Angel Food Pantry will receive $1.

“What a great way to show support and the Catholic Charities Guardian Angel Program,” Schnucks said in a release.

For more information about the program, visit: schnucks.bags4mycause.com.

