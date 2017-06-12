Schnucks assists Catholic Charities Guardian Angel Food Pantry with Bags 4 My Cause Program
ALTON - Catholic Charities Guardian Angel Food Pantry has been chosen for the Schnucks - Bags 4 My Cause Program for July.
Schnucks officials said visit Schnucks in Alton or Godfrey during July and purchase this bag and the Catholic Charities’ Guardian Angel Food Pantry will receive $1.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“What a great way to show support and the Catholic Charities Guardian Angel Program,” Schnucks said in a release.
For more information about the program, visit: schnucks.bags4mycause.com.
More like this: