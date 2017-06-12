ALTON - Catholic Charities Guardian Angel Food Pantry has been chosen for the Schnucks - Bags 4 My Cause Program for July.

Schnucks officials said visit Schnucks in Alton or Godfrey during July and purchase this bag and the Catholic Charities’ Guardian Angel Food Pantry will receive $1.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“What a great way to show support and the Catholic Charities Guardian Angel Program,” Schnucks said in a release.

For more information about the program, visit: schnucks.bags4mycause.com.

More like this:

Madison County Catholic Charities Christmas in July Trivia Night Fundraiser Is July 19 In Jerseyville
Jun 18, 2025
Schnucks Customers, Company Donate $110,000 to Help Tornado Victims
Jul 5, 2025
Schnucks Welcomes Folds of Honor for Eighth Annual “Round Up at the Register”
May 14, 2025
Catholic Charities Celebrates a Century of Compassion
Mar 10, 2025
Prom Night Fundraiser Invites Women to Have Fun and Support Foster Kids
Jun 19, 2025

 