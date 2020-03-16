ALTON - Schnucks announced stores that are normally open 24 hours will now close at midnight, while all other stores will now close at 10 p.m.

"We are continuing to see an increase in customers and this temporary reduction in hours will allow us time to focus solely on store cleanliness and product availability," Schnucks said. "Our supply partners and warehouse teams continue to work around the clock to ensure that the product is available to our customers as quickly as possible.

"We have received several media requests to shoot video or take photographs inside of our stores, and for now, we are declining those requests so that we can keep our stores cleared for customers. With the significant increase in customer visits and aisle traffic, we want to be sure that we are doing all that we can to make our stores easy for customers to maneuver and to be sure our store teams have room to stock. Thank you for your understanding."

