ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the St. Louis Cardinals are teaming up to bring customers and fans a special treat to cool them off on warm summer days - Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream. The new frozen confection is a cherry and vanilla flavored ice cream swirled with coated cookie pieces and is now available at most Schnucks stores across the Midwest.

"Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch ice cream is sure to be a fan favorite that Cardinals Nation will only find at their local Schnucks store,” said Schnucks Brand Manager of Media & Sponsorships Zach Collins. “This collaboration is possible because of a strong hometown partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and Schnucks’ best-in-class ‘Own Brands’ team dedicated to bringing our customers high-quality, exclusive items that deliver great value."

The 48-ounce carton will be featured in a three-day sale Wednesday, June 14 - Friday, June 16 for the special sale price of $3.49 (regularly priced $4.49).

Schnucks is encouraging shoppers to share photos of their summer scoops of Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream using the hashtag #schnuckscoops. In July, watch for a special social media contest around the ice cream. Up to three winners could take home $500 in Schnucks Rewards points. Stay tuned to Schnucks social media channels for information about how to participate.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 115 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2022 rankings, Schnucks is the 178th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $14 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

