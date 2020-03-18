ST LOUIS - First, we have added a new landing page to our website. If you visit schnucks.com, you will see a wide red banner that says "Schnucks Store Updates." This is where we will share information about any changes to hours or store service at any of our stores as we continue to manage increased customer traffic. We have already loaded to that page the two updates that we are sharing below.

Second, by popular demand from our customers, we are designating 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily, as shopping time that is exclusively for our senior customers (age 60+) and for those who are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions. We are asking all customers who do not fit into either category to please shop our stores anytime after 7 a.m. Making this designation is one small way that we can help to ease the concerns of those who are especially vulnerable. We want to do our part to make them feel more comfortable while picking up their groceries and household items.

Third, we are announcing an update to our Courtesy Center hours. (Some customers may call this the Service Desk/Counter, or the Customer Service Counter.) In an effort to get customers through our checklanes as quickly as possible, 81 of our 112 Schnucks Courtesy Centers will close this evening and will remain closed indefinitely, so that we can redeploy our Courtesy Center teammates to assist at the checkouts. These Courtesy Centers will reopen when customer demand returns to customary levels. We thank customers for their patience and understanding during these extremely busy times.

The following 32 Courtesy Center locations will remain open daily, operating from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and continuing to offer all services, including utility bill payment, money order purchases, wire transfers, and lottery.

Missouri Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Bridgeton 11253 St. Charles Rock Road Bridgeton, MO 63044

Cape Girardeau 19 South Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Ferguson 49 North Florissant Road Ferguson, MO 63135

Charbonier2183 Charbonier RoadFlorissant, MO 63031

Florissant 8200 North Lindbergh Blvd. Florissant, MO 63031

Shackelford 1160 Shackelford Road Florissant, MO 63031

Cross Keys 13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO 63033

Grandview 74 Grandview Plaza Florissant, MO 63033

Dillon #20 Gravois Dillon Plaza High Ride, MO 63049

Westfall Plaza 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136

Overland 9074 Overland Plaza Overland, MO 63114

Ladue 8867 Ladue Road St. Louis, MO 63124

Arsenal 5055 Arsenal Street St. Louis, MO 63139

City Plaza 3431 Union Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63115

Article continues after sponsor message

Hampton Village 60 Hampton Village Plaza St. Louis, MO 63109

Lindell4171 Lindell Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63108

Loughborough 1020 Loughborough Ave. St. Louis, MO 63111

Richmond Center 6600 Clayton Road St. Louis, MO 63117

Sierra Vista 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138

South City3430 South Grand Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63118

St. John 9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO 63114

University City 6920 Olive Blvd. University City, MO 63130

Illinois Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Alton 2811 Homer Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002

Carlyle 800 Carlyle Ave. Belleville, IL 62221

Cahokia 1615 Camp Jackson Road Cahokia, IL 62206

Fairview 625 Lincoln Highway Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Granite City 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040

Sangamon 1911 Sangamon Ave. East Springfield, IL 62702

11th Street 3134 11th Street Rockford, IL 61109

Rockford Plaza 2642 Charles Street Rockford, IL 61108

Indiana Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Evansville North 3700 First Ave. Evansville, IN 47710

More like this: