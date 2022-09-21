Schnucks Activates “Round Up At The Register” To Support United Way Of Greater St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS - Starting today and continuing through Tuesday, Oct. 4, Schnucks customers in the St. Louis metropolitan area will be able to contribute to United Way of Greater St. Louis at checkout simply by rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to United Way as part of the Donate Your Rewards program.

Schnucks has a decades-long history of supporting United Way, and during last year’s company campaign, teammates and the company donated more than $2.45 million. Company Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck was the fifth member of his family to serve as a United Way campaign chair following his father, uncle and two older brothers.

“Over the decades, our teammates, leaders and company as a whole have formed an amazing and impactful community partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis as well as United Way chapters in the many areas we serve,” Schnuck said. “Just as United Way is committed to helping those who need it most, Schnucks is dedicated to Nourishing People’s Lives in the communities that we serve.”

One hundred percent of round ups will benefit United Way of Greater St. Louis and will contribute to the organization’s mission to mobilize the caring power of communities to help people live their best possible lives. In 2022, the chapter is celebrating 100 years of impact - helping one in three people create a stronger, healthier and more equitable region for all.

“We appreciate Schnucks’ long-standing support of United Way and for partnering with us through ‘Round Up at the Register’ during this special year to have an even wider reach to help the local community,” said Michelle D. Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We are able to celebrate this incredible ‘Century of Impact’ because of the generous support of individuals and organizations like Schnucks and their customers who share our passion for helping our neighbors.”

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

