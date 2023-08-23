ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. is debuting two new options for customers who are looking for convenience while shopping at Schnucks and Eatwell Market stores. Previously, customers wishing to redeem Schnucks Rewards points or purchase gift cards at Schnucks had to visit a traditional check lane. Now these two actions can be completed when using self checkouts that are available at a vast majority of the company’s stores.

“We continue to listen to our customers’ feedback and work to bring them more efficient shopping experiences in our stores,” said Schnucks IT Director Michael Wait. “Shoppers who prefer the convenience of self checkout can now enjoy the same perks and products as those who use our traditional check lanes.”

To redeem Schnucks Rewards Points at self checkout, customers simply tap the “Schnucks Rewards” button on the terminal when ready to pay, open their Schnucks Rewards app, select “My Rewards” on the app home screen and scan the barcode provided.

Just in time for back to school, gift cards make the perfect gift for students going away to college and for teachers heading back to the classroom. While purchasing Schnucks and other retailer gift cards at self checkout, customers will be limited to $200 per gift card and a total of $1,000 per customer, per day.

Now in its 84th year of serving customers, Schnucks continues to bring customers new and exciting grocery shopping options and features. The company was recently highlighted in Forbes magazine as “the most innovative grocer in America”.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 115 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2022 rankings, Schnucks is the 178th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $14 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

