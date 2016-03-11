Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce that the firm’s Jerseyville office has been recognized as the 2015 Business of the Year by the Jersey County Business Association (JCBA). The award is given to only one business on an annual basis due to their economic contributions to the local region, outstanding business practices, and overall involvement in community service efforts, among other qualities.

“We were all extremely honored to receive this award and I couldn’t be more proud of my team and all they do for Jersey County,” said Kim Loy, CPA, Principal of Scheffel Boyle’s Jerseyville office. “We have deep roots in this community and greatly appreciate being selected for this recognition. It means a lot to us.”

Scheffel Boyle’s Jerseyville office was established in 1984. It currently houses 5 full-time employees, as well as some part-time and seasonal staff. Scheffel Boyle is extremely active in the local community, which was a large factor in the firm being selected for the award. They regularly donate to local causes and their employees spend a great deal of time volunteering for numerous organizations in the Jersey County Community.

“We are so pleased with Kim and her team, who are so active in the community,” said Mary Heitzig, CEO of the JCBA. “There are times when we don’t know what we would do without them.”

Loy accepted the award on behalf of her team at the JCBA Annual Banquet, which was held on March 3rd at the Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville with more than 200 people in attendance.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, and Bartelso. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.

For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

