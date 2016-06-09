Belleville– Employees of Scheffel Boyle CPAs, City of Belleville and St. Clair County staff, and members of the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce recently gathered for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the firm’s newly remodeled office, located on historic downtown Main Street in Belleville.

In 2014, the firm underwent both a merger and acquisition, which added two Belleville offices to their list of locations. To better accommodate their growing team and provide a central location for clients, Scheffel Boyle acquired space at 222 East Main Street in Belleville and began rehabbing the once-vacant office in the fall of 2015. The employees were able to move into the newly remodeled space in January 2016 and served clients throughout the busy tax season from the new location.

“We are very excited and humbled to be welcomed into the Belleville Main Street business community,” said Russ Gregson, Principal in Scheffel Boyle’s Belleville office. “Mayor Eckert and his staff at the City of Belleville were very supportive of our move here and always offered a helping hand during the process. We are grateful for their support and that of the local businesses and look forward to a long future serving the City of Belleville”

The Belleville office also added 4 full-time employees to its staff over the past year and expects some more additions this fall. Currently, the newly remodeled office houses over 30 full-time employees, including eight firm Principals. The firm also employs part-time seasonal staff during tax season.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the entire St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, and Bartelso. Established in 1924, they provide tax, audit, and consulting services to a variety of clients.

For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

