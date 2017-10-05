EDWARDSVILLE - Scheffel Boyle CPAs recently teamed together for its annual Scheffel Boyle Shares project. The firm plans philanthropic activities each year throughout its offices to give back to its local communities. This year, employees organized the Write-Off Hunger food drive, which culminated in the collection of more than 5,500 food items to be donated to local food pantries.

“As a local business, it’s our obligation and privilege to serve our community,” said Dennis Ulrich, Managing Principal of Scheffel Boyle. “We live where we work and work where we live. Our culture thrives on helping others and supporting those around us. It’s at the foundation of who we are.”

Each of the firm’s offices strategized and found creative ways to raise the most donations possible. One office organized a “Cars for Cans” car wash in their parking lot where the fee for a wash was $5 or 5 items of non-perishable food items. Another took to social media to raise funds and “coupon shopped” to get the most out of their donated dollars. Each office exercised their entrepreneurial spirit to find innovative ways of collecting donations for the drive.

Firm leadership also organized two “Cardinals for Cans” days, where employees could wear their St. Louis Cardinal gear for a fee of $5 or 5 cans. In addition, they also hosted a “Dress for Success” day where if an employee were to forego their normal casual Friday and dress for success instead, the firm would give $5 in their name toward their office’s donation fund.

While it was a firm-wide project, each office will donate what they raised to their own local community food bank. Some organizations who will receive donations from Write-Off Hunger include the Salvation Army Food Pantry of Jerseyville, the Glen-Ed Food Pantry, the Crisis Food Center, the Carrollton Food Pantry, Community Care Center, the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry, and the Community Hope Center, among others.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, and Bartelso. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.

