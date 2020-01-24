ALTON - Scheffel Boyle CPAs is pleased to announce the recent addition of four Staff Accountants and 12 Senior Interns to their growing team. The local public accounting firm welcomed their newest full-time Staff Accountants to its Alton, Edwardsville, and Belleville offices, with plans for more growth later this year. The additions include Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduates Jessica Lake, Zach Williams, Evan Tyson, and Jett Durr. Jessica and Zach both completed Scheffel Boyle’s FOCUS Internship program and will now continue their careers as the newest Staff Accountants of the 100+ employee public accounting firm.

Article continues after sponsor message

The firm also welcomed 12 FOCUS interns for the Spring Semester. The 2020 FOCUS Interns include Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students Zeke Cassidy, Joe Guithues, Brittany Parker, Cydney Mitchaner, Taylor Townsend, Jason Dempsey, Julia Carroll, and Karla Posos-Beetz; McKendree University students Breanna Ziemer and Alice Ratermann; Emma Gregowicz from Lindenwood University; and Erica Bechtold from Blackburn College.

The FOCUS program places Senior accounting students throughout all seven of the firm’s offices for a Spring Internship. Students who are accepted into the program receive extensive training and real-world experience during the firm’s busiest time – tax season. In addition, each intern is entered into a mentor program in order to walk them through training measures and best practices. The paid internship program receives hundreds of applicants each year from colleges throughout both Illinois and Missouri.

With seven offices throughout Southern Illinois, Scheffel Boyle is recognized as one of the largest CPA firms in the entire St. Louis region. The firm has career opportunities available to accounting students currently enrolled in school, recent college graduates, and experienced accounting professionals. To learn more about available opportunities and the benefits of joining the Scheffel Boyle team, please visit the Careers section of their website, www.scheffelboyle.com.

More like this: