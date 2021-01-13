EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle Certified Public Accountants and Scheffel Financial Services aimed to support those who needed it most with $10,000 in donations to area food pantries.

As part of the firm’s Scheffel Boyle Shares program, teams from each office delivered checks to area food pantries in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Carrollton, and Columbia.

“Scheffel Boyle strongly believes in giving back to the communities in which we live and work,” said Dennis Ulrich, Managing Principal. “This last year was challenging for so many, and these donations ensure that these organizations can help those who need it most.”

The Crisis Food Center, Community Interfaith Food Pantry, Glen-Ed Pantry, Highland Area

Christian Service Ministry, Hope Christian Church Food Pantry, Carrollton Food Pantry, and the Salvation Army Food Pantry of Jerseyville received donations totaling $10,000.

Through the Scheffel Boyle Shares program, professionals at each Scheffel Boyle location volunteer together to serve their local communities each year through a variety of projects, including trivia nights, food drives, preparing care packages for troops, and more.

About Scheffel Boyle

Scheffel Boyle’s offices are located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville,Carrollton, and Columbia Ill. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.

