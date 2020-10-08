Julie Graham, CPAHeather Clugston, CPALisa Bohnenstiehl, CPAJenna Andres, CPA

EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle CPAs is pleased to announce the recent promotion of 10 professionals throughout its seven offices. On behalf of our firm, we would like to wish all those who were promoted the best of luck in their new roles.

Manager:

Jenna Andres, CPA

Lisa Bohnenstiehl, CPA

Julie Graham, CPA

Heather Clugson, CPA

Supervisor:

Garrett Hay, CPA

Senior Accountant:

Julia Billhartz

Kyle Moist

Semi-Senior Accountant:

Sydney Boschert

Alex Hoffmann, CPA

Jessica Roman

Scheffel Boyle’s offices are located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton, IL. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.

 