Scheffel Boyle CPAs Announces 25 Promotions Throughout Offices
EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle CPAs is pleased to announce the recent promotion of 25 professionals throughout its seven offices. On behalf of our firm, we’d like to wish all those who were promoted the best of luck in their new roles.
Manager
Crystal Bock, CPA
Supervisor
Jason Grunlund, CPA
Christopher Sobrino, CPA
Senior Accountant
Patrick Meyer, CPA
Taylor Jarvis, CPA
Andrew Patterson
Nick Hoff, CPA
Kayla Ervin
Katelin Feldman
Travis Wellen, CPA
Noah Feldmeier, CPA
Chad Frerichs, CPA
Michael Kanallakan, CPA
Semi-Senior Accountant
Kyle Moist
Matt Caraway
Alyssa Kelsey
Kara Evans
Aaron Schumacher
Chloe Brock
Lauren Nettles
Alex Stoff, CPA
Julia Billhartz
Jordan Vonder Haar
Accounting Supervisor
Kayla Mitchell
Scheffel Boyle’s offices are located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton, IL. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.