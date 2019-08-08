EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle CPAs is pleased to announce the recent promotion of 25 professionals throughout its seven offices. On behalf of our firm, we’d like to wish all those who were promoted the best of luck in their new roles.

Manager

Crystal Bock, CPA

Supervisor

Jason Grunlund, CPA

Christopher Sobrino, CPA

Senior Accountant

Patrick Meyer, CPA

Taylor Jarvis, CPA

Andrew Patterson

Nick Hoff, CPA

Kayla Ervin

Katelin Feldman

Travis Wellen, CPA

Noah Feldmeier, CPA

Chad Frerichs, CPA

Michael Kanallakan, CPA

Semi-Senior Accountant

Kyle Moist

Matt Caraway

Alyssa Kelsey

Kara Evans

Aaron Schumacher

Chloe Brock

Lauren Nettles

Alex Stoff, CPA

Julia Billhartz

Jordan Vonder Haar

Accounting Supervisor

Kayla Mitchell


Scheffel Boyle’s offices are located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton, IL. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.

 