EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle CPAs is pleased to announce the recent promotion of 25 professionals throughout its seven offices. On behalf of our firm, we’d like to wish all those who were promoted the best of luck in their new roles.

Manager Crystal Bock, CPA Supervisor Jason Grunlund, CPA Christopher Sobrino, CPA Senior Accountant Patrick Meyer, CPA Taylor Jarvis, CPA Andrew Patterson Nick Hoff, CPA Kayla Ervin Katelin Feldman Travis Wellen, CPA Noah Feldmeier, CPA Chad Frerichs, CPA Michael Kanallakan, CPA Semi-Senior Accountant Kyle Moist Matt Caraway Alyssa Kelsey Kara Evans Aaron Schumacher Chloe Brock Lauren Nettles Alex Stoff, CPA Julia Billhartz Jordan Vonder Haar Accounting Supervisor Kayla Mitchell



Scheffel Boyle’s offices are located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton, IL. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.