EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Benjamin Schardt with the Student of the Month Award for the month of December. Benjamin was nominated by his foreign language teacher, Christina House.

Benjamin is a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, National English Honors Society, and German Honors Society. Impressively, he scored a perfect math score on his SAT. He also participates in the Edwardsville Band and has led the clarinets in winning the best section award for two years. Additionally, Benjamin is involved in the Edwardsville Peer Influence Club (EPIC) and a member of their council.

Benjamin would like to attend the University of Chicago or the University of California – Berkley to pursue a degree in Economics and Analytical Math.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville High School Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $28,000 in scholarships to date.

