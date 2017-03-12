(Jupiter, FL) The quest for Jordan Schafer to become a hybrid left-handed reliever/outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals has hit the pause button, as forearm stiffness forced his exit in the 7th inning of today’s 9-9 tie against Miami.

“Second pitch really of the inning, I felt my forearm tighten up on me,” shared Schafer. “It really was the last outing I had, I felt the same thing. So like the last two outings I’ve had, that forearm’s been bothering me.”

The 30-year old recorded two outs in the inning, but didn’t get the call on a couple of borderline pitches and a 3-2 fastball was sent over the wall for a solo home run by Mat den Dekker. Tyler Moore followed with a double and then David Bell and trainer Adam Olson went to the mound.

“It got to the point today where I really didn’t feel comfortable trying to spin anything else off,” continued Schafer. “I was just trying to throw the ball over the plate and hoping they’d hit the ball at somebody, just trying to get out of the inning and move on. I don’t think it’s anything serious. I think it just needs some time to kind of cool down a little bit. I think I’ll be fine.”

The tightness is in the middle to bottom of his left forearm. No MRI was taken, but Schafer will be re-evaluated tomorrow.

“We’re being cautious and hopefully he’ll be fine tomorrow,” said Bell, who again stepped in as manager with Mike Matheny out with the flu. “He’s really such a good athlete–he’s been very impressive. We’re hoping he’s fine. He sure has a lot of tools, it’d be fun to watch him and see what he can do with this.”

“I’ve been kind of pushing myself and did a lot here early on,” said Schafer, who’s been working out as both a pitcher and outfielder. “I don’t think it will be very long at all. I think the biggest thing is I haven’t had a chance to let it cool down with every day of trying to throw or…even the days I haven’t really thrown, even that muscle–that forearm muscle, when I swing I’m still using that same muscle so I really haven’t had a period of time to let it cool down and take a break. So I don’t think it’ll be very long and like I said, I don’t think it’s anything serious or anything to worry about. I should be fine.”

Thus far in spring, Schafer has allowed five hits, four runs, and struck out five batters in 3.2 innings of work.

–Adam Wainwright started the game and after an error led to an unearned run in the 1st inning, the right-hander did not allow another tally across the plate in his four innings of work.

–The Cardinals held a 9-5 lead headed into the bottom of the 9th, but Sam Tuivailala gave up four runs in the seven batters he faced.

–Matt Adams hit his second home run in as many days, a towering blast just left of straight away center and well over 400 feet away.

–Paul DeJong also hit a home run, his three-run shot of the opposite field variety over the wall in right-center.

–Tommy Pham had a pair of hits and two RBIs leading off.

–Aledmys Diaz went 1-2 at the plate in his return after missing the last two games.

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com; Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports