EDWARDSVILLE - Mike Stith, owner of One Legacy? based in Edwardsville, has been nominated for the 2018 RootsTech Family History Innovative Product of the Year for his Legacy Sharing program.

One Legacy? collects and shares real stories from everyday people through Legacy Sharing, a guided story-sharing program for groups of all ages.

Stith is humbled by the recognition. “Receiving this nomination is a true honor, and provides added validation for guided story sharing programs,” he said. “Sharing stories is a great way to inspire everyone to reflect on special memories and share them with future generations.”

The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has supported Stith from the outset as he grew his company vision. “We are incredibly proud of the achievements Mike has accomplished through One Legacy, and this nomination is highly deserved”, says Jo Ann Di Maggio May, director of the SBDC.

RootsTech is an annual conference, sponsored by FamilySearch that unites people from around the country to discover family connections through technology. Conference sessions range from DNA testing, to protecting and preserving photos, to innovative storytelling and more. This year’s event is February 28-March 3, 2018 in Salt Lake City.

Karen Mason, president of the Looking Glass Prairie Genealogy Group of Highland, nominated One Legacy?. “The Legacy Sharing program and Story Starter Cards offer a fun and unique incentive for families to discuss and document their history,” she said.

For more information, or to purchase your own deck of Story Starter cards, visit onelegacy.com/market-place/. One Legacy? can be contacted at (618)-960-7252 or visit onelegacy.com/.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like One Legacy? as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East SBDC at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

