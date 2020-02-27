EDWARDSVILLE – JewelRide, a client of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has become a Medicaid approved provider, now offering their services to Medicaid recipients.

JewelRide launched in October 2019 and offers reliable, trustworthy, and affordable non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) to individuals, families and communities throughout the Metro East.

Their services include medical and hospital appointments, dialysis visits, senior transportation, assisted living transfers, pharmacy/drugstore prescription pick-up, errands, and tailor-made transportation needs.

JewelRide owner Tapiwa Mupereki is thrilled that Medicaid’s approval allows the opportunity to expand their clientele by serving a new group of people. Mupereki and his wife, Rutendo, a pharmacist and pediatrician, respectively, understand the importance of increasing access to healthcare. This opportunity underscores one of their key values – all lives are equal, and everyone should experience a healthy and productive life.

“It is extremely difficult for people in any society to reach their full potential when they lack access to healthcare,” Mupereki shared. “We are excited for the opportunity to extend our inspired services to patients covered by Medicaid. It provides a chance for people, regardless of socioeconomic status, to seamlessly enjoy our customer care experience on their path to better health.

JewelRide began the rigorous Medicaid application process last November. In the state of Illinois, the Medicaid provider approval process is coordinated by the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, and divided into two phases: document review and on-site inspection. The process focuses on patient safety procedures and compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). It is not only demanding in terms of time and financial commitment, but also calls for a high level of intellectual preparedness.

“At JewelRide, we were fortunate to be approved within three months, despite our application coinciding with the Christmas holidays,” Mupereki shared. “From day one, we took the process seriously and researched widely to approach it in the best possible way. We viewed it as an opportunity we could not miss, especially as an ambitious company with an immediate goal to be a household name in the Metro East and beyond. It is a win-win situation for us and our customers covered by Medicaid. Ultimately the community wins, because health is a fundamental good necessary for human flourishing.”

Each year, more than 3.6 million people miss an appointment due to lack of reliable transportation. Since opening, JewelRide has seen this challenge firsthand. It is important to Mupereki to help those who do not have transportation access. Medicaid’s approval furthers JewelRide’s ability to do so.

“We are thrilled at the progress JewelRide is making,” shared SBDC Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May. “Accepting Medicaid is going to allow many patients that need non-emergency medical transportation to take advantage of JewelRide’s reliable service. I am proud of Mupereki’s hard work and look forward to seeing JewelRide become a household name.”

Services extend to villages, towns, and cities in all Metro East counties such as Madison, St. Clair, and Jersey, as well as transporting those who have healthcare travel needs to the greater St. Louis metro area.

JewelRide can be contacted at 618-250-4771 or tmupereki@jewelride.com. For more information, visit jewelride.com or find them on Facebook at JewelRide.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like JewelRide, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at 618-650-2929.

Photo: JewelRide owner Tapiwa Mupereki and his wife, Rutendo (left).

