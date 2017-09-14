EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce is again spearheading the community’s award-winning restaurant week dining campaign, SAVOR 2017©, to be held from Friday, September 22 through Saturday, September 30.

A total of 15 Ed/Glen Chamber member restaurants are participating, along with five key media and marketing partners.

“SAVOR 2017© is a salute to our community’s restaurateurs, cuisine and diners, and a celebration of the delicious fare that makes our region a culinary hot spot,” said Desiree Bennyhoff, Ed/Glen Chamber president and chief executive officer. “The 9-day campaign features a special opportunity for diners to visit old favorites and try new restaurants that have opened in our market.”

Specially priced lunch and dinner offerings – at price points of $10 for lunch and $25 for dinner - will be highlighted by each participating dining establishment in addition to the regular menu. Several participating restaurants are also featuring signature event glassware as part of their offer.

The 15 participating SAVOR 2017© restaurants are: 1818 Chophouse, Andria’s Countryside Restaurant, Bella Milano Edwardsville, Big Daddy’s Edwardsville, Chava’s Mexican Restaurant, Cleveland-Heath, Crushed Red, Doc’s Smokehouse & Catering, Edison’s Entertainment Complex, Mike Shannon’s Grill Edwardsville, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, Source Juicery, Wang Gang Asian, The Cup, and The Wooden Nickel Pub & Grill.

The Ed/Glen Chamber’s inaugural 2016 restaurant week was nationally recognized with an ‘Award of Excellence’ from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE). Ed/Glen Chamber President & CEO Desiree Bennyhoff accepted the award at ACCE’s annual conference in July.

Article continues after sponsor message

“That our chamber was acknowledged with a highly competitive, national award for excellence in communication is a great honor – especially considering that the award was based on our very first restaurant week effort,” said Bennyhoff. “Our participating restaurants can be proud that they are part of a quality program recognized for its creativity, visual design, implementation, and impact.”

Media and marketing partners include: Robert “Chick” Fritz Inc., Feast, WSIE 88.7 FM, the Illinois Business Journal and Enjoy Madison County Illinois.

Katie Haas, coordinator of SAVOR 2017© and the chamber’s membership director, says the initiative’s primary purpose is to support and serve local restaurateurs who are faithful members of the Ed/Glen Chamber. “Driving trips and transactions into our hardworking, quality- and value-driven dining community is what we’re all about,” Haas said. “The Ed/Glen Chamber is a member-driven organization that is dedicated to a strong, private-sector regional economy,” she said. “To that end, we are fiercely committed to serving as a mission-critical catalyst for business success – and that includes serving our unique market sectors such as the local restaurant industry. We’re proud of the unique dining destinations we serve, and we invite the public to sample and celebrate them September 22-30.”

Daily gift certificate prize drawings are taking place beginning Monday, September 11 and menu details are available on SAVOR 2017©’s Facebook page, facebook.com/EdGlenRestaurantWeek. Enter the Facebook contest for the opportunity to win the daily drawings – one lucky winner will receive a gift card from each participating restaurant.

For more information, call the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce at 618.656.7600.

Since 1924 the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce has stood as the voice of business, supporting its members’ individual successes and championing prosperity. The chamber is a member-driven organization, dedicated to a strong, private-sector regional economy.

More like this: