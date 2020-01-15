CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced one more “Same Site” adult-use cannabis licenses, one to The Green Solution, 2021 Goose Lake Road, Sauget, IL., 62206.

Article continues after sponsor message

The other is to the Rise – Quincy **Adult Use Only; Secondary Site** 2703 Broadway St., Quincy, IL., 62301.

The licenses will allow an existing medical cannabis dispensary to obtain an adult-use dispensing license. Also announced Wednesday was the second “Secondary Site” adult-use cannabis license, which will allow an existing medical cannabis dispensary to obtain an adult-use dispensing organization license within a limited geographic area. This license will permit the dispensary to begin adult-use cannabis sales at that location immediately, provided the dispensary complies with local zoning rules or other local laws. These recent approvals raise the total number of approved adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses to 48.

The medical dispensaries who received early approval adult-use licenses are: The Department anticipates receiving additional applications for early approval adult-use licenses as municipalities adopt relevant zoning ordinances regarding adult-use cannabis. State law now permits Illinois residents who are at least 21 years old to legally possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.

More like this: