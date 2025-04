Saturday-Sunday Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SATURDAY-SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 29-MARCH 1 SPORTS SCOREBOARD GIRLS BASKETBALL 2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A AND 2A STATE FINALS AT REDBIRD ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL SATURDAY'S RESULTS CLASS 1A THIRD PLACE GAME Hume Shiloh 64, Aurora Christian 59 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Lanark Eastland 62, Lewistown 57 CLASS 2A THIRD PLACE GAME Carterville 61, Port Byron Riverdale 38 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Pleasant Plains 42, Chicago Marshall 37 BOYS SWIMMING 2020 IHSA STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING MEET, EVANSTON HIGH SCHOOL FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP TEN) St. Charles North --- 137 Wilmette Loyola Academy --- 135 Glenview Glenbrook South --- 128 Oak Park-River Forest --- 98 Aurora Waubonsie Valley --- 85 LaGrange Lyons --- 82 St. Charles East --- 55 Hinsdale Central --- 54 Naperville Neuqua Valley --- 46 Winnetka New Trier --- 39 WRESTLING IHSA TEAM DUAL MEET TOURNAMENT AT GROSSINGER MOTORS ARENA, BLOOMINGTON-N CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS Auburn 49, Fairbury Prairie Central 28 Coal City 57, Harvard 18 Tolono Unity 53, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 29 Dakota 54, Tremont 13 SEMIFINALS Coal City 39, Auburn 32 Dakota 35, Tolono Unity 27 THIRD PLACE MEET Tolono Unity 48, Auburn 30 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Dakota 40, Coal City 19 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS Lemont 58, Mattoon 7 Aurora Christian 32, Woodstock Marian Catholic 25 Washington 66, Riverside-Brookfield 3 Antioch 41, Mahomet-Seymour 26 SEMIFINALS Lemont 46, Aurora Christian 19 Washington 35, Antioch 28 THIRD PLACE MEET Aurora Christian 33, Antioch 26 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Lemont 30, Washington 26 CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS Barrington 34, Huntley 28 Lombard Montini Catholic 59, Lockport 9 Orland Park Sandburg 35, DeKalb 30 Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 55, Minooka 3 SEMIFINALS Lombard Montini Catholic 70, Barrington 4 Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 37, Orland Park Sandburg 10 THIRD PLACE MEET Barrington 40, Orland Park Sandburg 28 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Lombard Montini Catholic 37, Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 9 Article continues after sponsor message HOCKEY 2020 MSCHA PLAYOFFS LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP --- SEMIFINALS BEST-OF-TWO SERIES SATURDAY'S RESULTS GAME TWO St. John Vianney Catholic 3, Rockwood Lafayette 0 (series tied 1-1) GAME THREE --- MINI-GAME St. John Vianney Catholic 1, Rockwood Lafayette 0 (shootout: VIA 1, LAF 0, six rounds) (St John Vianney Catholic wins series 2-1) GAME TWO CBC 4, Kirkwood 0 (CBC wins series 2-0) LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP FINAL: (2) St. John Vianney Catholic vs. (1) CBC, Wednesday, Mar. 11 at Enterprise Center, 8 p.m. NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE SATURDAY'S RESULT St. Louis Blues 4, Dallas Stars 3 (shootout: STL 1, DAL 0) NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL SATURDAY'S RESULTS MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Missouri State 84. SIU-Carbondale 59 OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Eastern Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 52 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Mississippi State 67, Missouri 63 SUNDAY'S RESULTS ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Saint Louis University 72, Rhode Island 62 BIG TEN CONFERENCE Illinois 67, Indiana 66 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SATURDAY'S RESULTS ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Dayton 78, Saint Louis University 66 BIG TEN CONFERENCE Northwestern 75, Illinois 58 OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Eastern Illinois 65, SIU-Edwardsville 62 SUNDAY'S RESULTS MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Illinois State 66, SIU-Carbondale 56 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Alabama 73, Missouri 61 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE SATURDAY'S RESULT AT ROGER DEAN STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA. St. Louis Cardinals 6, Washington Nationals 3 SUNDAY'S RESULT AT THE BALLPARK OF THE PALM BEACHES, WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. Houston Astros 5, St. Louis Cardinals 4 XFL FOOTBALL --- WEEK FOUR SATURDAY'S RESULTS New York Guardians 17, Los Angeles Wildcats 14 St. Louis BattleHawks 23, Seattle Dragons 16 SUNDAY'S RESULTS Houston Roughnecks 27, Dallas Renegades 20 Tampa Bay Vipers 25, DC Defenders 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending