SATURDAY-SUNDAY, JANUARY 25-26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASKETBALL

BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

CIVIC MEMORIAL 55, GREENVILLE 52: On the final day of the Litchfield tournament, Alex Reams led CM with 17 points, Grant Lane had 12 points and Trey Hall 10 as the Eagles won a close game over Greenville.

CM led the Comets at the end of the first quarter 18-16, Greenville took the lead at the end of the first half 32-30, but the Eagles took back the lead after three quarters 43-42 and outscored the Comets 12-10 in the final quarter to take the win.

Jack Schaueflberger and Fletcher Manhart both led Greenville with 18 points, while Peyton McCullough added 12.

CM is now 6-13, while the Comets fall to 5-15.

CARLINVILLE 46, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 34: On the final day of the Macoupin County tournament in Staunton, Addis Moore led Southwestern with 18 points, Keegan Rowell had eight points, Kyler Seyfried six and Jon Watson two in the Piasa Birds' loss to Carlinville.

Southwestern held a 17-9 lead after one quarter, but the Cavaliers took a 24-21 lead at halftime and extended it to 34-23 at the end of the third quarter in going on to the win.

Carlinville is now 8-9, while the Birds drop to 5-13.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 63, BRENTWOOD 59: In the fifth-place game at the Nashville tournament, A.J. Smith scored 19 points, while Cam Gusewelle hit for 14 points and Chris Chipman added 10 as the Knights won over Brentwood, Mo.

Metro-East went out to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter, then led 29-18 at halftime and 42-32 at the end of the third quarter. The Eagles outscored the Knights 27-21 in the final quarter, but the Knights were able to gain the win.

Chris Hill had an incredible game for Brentwood with 40 points, while Justin Erby added six points, Ian Thorton three points and John Danfort two for the Eagles.

Metro-East is now 8-12 on the year, while Brentwood fell to 6-8.

ROXANA 58, OKAWVILLE 56: In the third-place game of the Okawville tournament, Roxana got 27 points from Gavin Huffman, Braeden Wells scored 13 points and Parris White eight as the Shells turned back the host Rockets to take third in the tournament.

The two teams were tied 12-12 after the first quarter, but Okawville took a 23-22 lead at halftime, and extended its lead to 40-36 after three quarters. The Shells outscored the Rockets 22-16 to claim the win.

Okawville was led by Jackson Heckert, who had 19 points, while Lucas Frederking added 12.

Roxana improved to 14-7, while the Rockets are now 12-7.

TRIAD 81, TAYLORVILLE 59: In the Litchfield tournament, Luke Cox had one of his best games on the season as he scorched the nets for 40 points, Nate Winslow added 17 and Michael Tentis had seven points as Triad won over Taylorville.

The Knights and the Tornadoes were tied at the end of the first quarter 19-19, then Triad took a 37-36 lead at the half, extended it to 57-52 after three quarters, and outscored Taylorville 24-9 to take the win.

Jace Bergschneider led the Tornadoes with 25 points, with both Rhayden Gideon and S. Czajkowski both adding on eight points each.

The Knights are now 16-5 on the season.

COLLINSVILLE 77, TRINITY CATHOLIC 57: In the final of the Belleville East Chick-Fil-A Classic Ray'Sean Taylor exploded for the best game of the season by any player in the St. Louis area, scoring a tournament-record 53 points, while Cawhan Smith added 11 and Nate Hall five as the Kahoks went on to the tournament championship over Trinity Catholic of north St. Louis County.

The Titans led at the end of the first quarter 16-14, but Collinsville took a 35-21 lead at halftime, saw it cut to 46-39 after three quarters, but outscored Trinity 27-18 in the final quarter to take the title.

Rashad Weekly led the Titans with 23 points, Terrell Rush added 16 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner came up with 12 points.

The Kahoks are still undefeated with a record of 21-0, while Trinity is now 12-4.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 63, TRENTON WESCLIN 36: In the final of the Okawville tournament, Brett Terry led Marquette with 13 points, Spencer Cox added nine points and both Iggy McGee and Owen Williams added eight points each as the Explorers saw off Wesclin to take the tournament crown.

Marquette opened the game with a 14-0 run, then added a 12-0 run to take a 26-2 lead after the first quarter, then led the Warriors 29-8 at halftime in going on to the win.

McGee was named the tournament's best defensive player, while Cox and Williams were named to the all-tournament team, joined by Roxana's Gavin Huffman.

The Explorers are now 14-6, while Wesclin falls to 11-11.

EAST ST. LOUIS 61, EFFINGHAM 42: In the final of the Salem tournament, Lashawn Johnson led East Side with 20 points, Jabril Olivaria scored 16 points and Macaleab Rich added nine to lead the Flyers to the championship over Effingham.

The Flaming Hearts took an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but East Side went ahead 29-21 at halftime, then extended the lead to 48-36 in going on the title.

The Flyers are now 13-6 on the season.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 66, HARDIN CALHOUN 47: Ben Eberlin led Calhoun with 20 points, Corey Nelson came up with 11 points, and Stone Zirklebach added six in the Warriors' loss to West Central.

Calhoun led after one quarter 15-14, but the Cougars went ahead 27-25 at halftime, then took a 48-38 lead after three quarters in taking the win.

The Warriors are now 14-4 on the year.

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 68, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 48: In the semifinals of a weather-shortened Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament, Tommy Kunz led MVCS with 20 points, Noah Scroggins added 18 points and Joey Kunz four in the Warriors' loss to Cornerstone Christian.

Cornerstone led all the way, with scores after each quarter being 18-12, 38-23 and 54-35.

Payton Beagle had 35 points for Cornerstone in the win.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 48, RIVERS OF LIFE CHRISTIAN 43: In the third place game, Scroggins led the Warriors with 23 points, Tommy Kunz came up with 15 points and Joey Kunz chipped in with eight as MVCS bounced back to take third over Rivers of Life of Granite City.

It was a see-saw affair which saw the Warriors lead after the first quarter 14-13, but ROL going in front 25-24 at the half. MVCS then took a 37-29 advantage at the end of the third quarter, and held on as Rivers Of Life outscored the Warriors in the final quarter 14-11, but it was MVCS who prevailed.

Trevon Bond led ROL with 15 points on the night.

MVCS now stands at 5-14 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 46. BUNKER HILL 36: On the final day of the Macoupin County tournament at Staunton, Julianna Scroggins led Bunker Hill with 10 points, Taytem Brooks had eight points and Brylie Chrisman seven in the Minutemaids' loss to North Mac.

The Panthers led after one quarter 4-3, but Bunker Hill came back to tie the game 14-14 at halftime. North Mac took back the lead at 25-24 after three quarters, then outscored the Minutemaids 20-11 to win the game.

Melanie Gist led the Panthers with 13 points, while Brooke Meador had eight points and Mallory Buhl came up with seven.

Bunker Hill drops to 0-14 on the season.

CARLINVILLE 43, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 37 (OT): in the final of the Macoupin County tournament at Staunton, Korrie Hopkins led Southwestern with 12 points, Josie Boullion had nine points and Rylee Smith added five as the Piasa Birds lost in overtime to Carlinville.

The Cavaliers led at the end of the first quarter 7-4, but the Piasa Birds rallied to tie the game at halftime 17-17. The game remained tied after three quarters 28-28 and at the end of regulation 35-35, with Carlinville outscoring Southwestern 8-2 in the overtime to take the championship.

Jill Slayton led the Cavvies with 12 points, Corrine Stewart chipped in 11 points and Gracie Reels added seven.

Carlinville goes to 20-2 on the season, while the Birds are 13-8.

WRESTLING

TIGERS TAKE FOUR FIRSTS, FIVE SECONDS IN WINNING COLUMBIA HICKMAN TOURNAMENT: The Edwardsville wrestling team won in four weight classes and came in second in five others as the Tigers won the team championship in the Columbia Hickman tournament on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

Edwardsville won the title with 344.5 points, outdistancing Jefferson City, with 249 points. Northwest High of Cedar Hill, Mo. was third with 227 points, Lee's Summit North of suburban Kansas City was fourth with 212.5 points, the host Kewpies came in fifth with 187.5 points, Camdenton, Mo. was sixth with 183 points, Willard, Mo. came in seventh with 162.5 points, eighth place went to Fulton, Mo. at 146, Columbia Rock Bridge was ninth with 137 and Lindbergh rounded out the top ten with 134.5.

Coming in 11th place was DeSmet Jesuit with 99.5 points, Hallsville, Mo. was 12th at 88, finishing 13th was Boonville, Mo. with 67.5, Columbia Battle was 14th at 59.5 points, Joplin, Mo was 15th with 59 points, Capital City, Mo. was 16th at 56.5, finishing 17th was Southern Boone with 40.5 and Parkway South was 18th with 39 points.

Luke Odom won the Tigers' first championship in the 160 pound division with a injury default win over Triston Jones of Lee's Summit North at 3:19, then Drew Gvillo won the 170 pound class over Conrad Clutter of Northwest 7-0. Caleb Harrold won Edwardsville's third straight championship at 182 pounds with a close 3-1 decision over Zane Ragland of Lee's Summit North, and Lloyd Reynolds won the 285 pound division with a 2-1 win over DeSmet's Jacobi Jackson.

Jack Summers took second in the 106 pound division when he was pinned by DeSmet's Colton King at 33 seconds, Connor Surtin was the runner-up at 126 pounds, dropping the title bout to James Hornfeld of Lindberg 7-2, Dylan Gvillo came in second in the 132 pound class, falling to Fulton's Sam Hrabovsky 4-2, Austin Bauer finished second in the 138 pound division, losing the title bout to Grant Garrett of Camdenton 8-2, and Will Zupanci was the runner-up in the 152 pound class, being defeated by William Kuster of Jefferson City 11-1.

MSCHA HOCKEY

TIGERS WIN SUBURBAN DIVISION, SEEDED NINTH IN BLUES CHALLENGE CUP: The Edwardsville hockey team won the Suburban Division on Saturday night when Rockwood Summit, who trailed the Tigers by a point in the standings and needing a win to take the division title, lost to Lindberg on Saturday night 5-2, clinching the Tigers' first ever championship of any kind in their four-year history in the MSCHA.

Edwardsville was seeded ninth in the 12-team field for the St. Louis Blues High School Challenge Cup playoffs, which will be getting underway this coming week. CBC was awarded the top seed, with St. John Vianney Catholic seeded second, defending champion St. Louis U. High third and Rockwood Marquette fourth in the playoff seedings released Sunday night.

Chaminade College Prep got the fifth seed, followed by Kirkwood, DeSmet Jesuit, Lafayette, the Tigers, Priory Catholic, Francis Howell of St. Charles County, and Summit.

Oakville is the top seed for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Cup, named for the late St. Louis Blues player best known for his overtime goal in the Monday Night Miracle, a dramatic 6-5 come-from-behind win in overtime over the Calgary Flames in the sixth game of the 1986 Campbell Conference Final. Lindberg is the second seeded team in the Wickenheiser Cup playoffs, followed by St. Charles Duchesne Catholic, Ft. Zumwalt East, Westminster Christian, Imperial Seckman, Ladue, John Burroughs, Fox High of Arnold, Mo., Parkway West, Mary Institute-Country Day, Wentzville Holt, Clayton, Francis Howell Central, Ft, Zumwalt West and Wentzville Timberland.

The Founders Cup playoffs top seed went to Eureka, followed by Parkway South, Lutheran South, Cedar Hill Northwest, Webster Groves, Francis Howell North, Ft. Zumwalt South and St. Mary's.

The group stage for the Blues Challenge Cup and Wickenheiser Cup will begin this coming week, with groupings, pairings and schedules to be announced, along with the pairings and schedules for the Founders Cup. The semifinals of the Challenge and Wickenheiser Cups are set for Feb. 21-22 and Feb. 28-29 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo., and the finals of both will be held at Enterprise Center on Mar. 11.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Gillespie 59, Bunker Hill 46

Civic Memorial 55, Greenville 52

Carlinville 46. Piasa Southwestern 34

Bartonville Limestone 100, Granite City 97 (OT)

Metro-East Lutheran 63, Brentwood 59

Belleville East 79, Alton 71

Virden North Mac 42, Staunton 36

Roxana 58, Okawville 56

Triad 81, Taylorville 59

Collinsville 77, Trinity Catholc 57

Marquette Catholic 63, Trenton Wesclin 36

East St. Louis 61, Effingham 47

Winchester West Central 66, Hardin Calhoun 47

Cornerstone Christian 68, Mississippi Valley Christian 48

Mississippi Valley Christian 48, Rivers Of Life Christian 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

46TH CARROLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Jersey 49, Gateway Legacy Christian 40

Hardin Calhoun 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 7

Father McGivney Catholic 54, Mascoutah 24

Carrollton 66, Metro-East Lutheran 31

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 61, Nokomis 22

Winchester West Central 63, Brussels 20

Marquette Catholic 62, Granite City 38

Greenfield Northwestern 50, Beardstown 8

OTHER GAMES

Virden North Mac 46, Bunker Hill 36

East Alton-Wood River 50, Carlyle 49

Waterloo 60, Valmeyer 12

Staunton 45, Gillespie 39

Highland 53, Civic Memorial 38

Carlinville 43, Piasa Southwestern 37 IOT)

WRESTLING

COLUMBIA HICKMAN TOURNAMENT, COLUMBIA, MO.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville --- 344.5

Jefferson City, Mo. --- 249

Cedar Hill, Mo., Northwest --- 227

Lee's Summit, Mo., North --- 212.5

Columbia Hickman --- 187.5

Camdenton, Mo. --- 183

Willard, Mo. --- 162.5

Fulton, Mo. --- 146

Columbia Rock Bridge --- 137

Lindberg --- 134.5

DeSmet Jesuit --- 99.5

Hallsville, Mo. --- 88

Boonville, Mo --- 67.5

Columbia Battle --- 59.5

Joplin, Mo. --- 59

Capital City, Mo. --- 56.5

Southern Boone, Mo. --- 40.5

Parkway South --- 39

BOYS SWIMMING

TRIANGULAR MEET AT EISENHOWER POOL, SPRINGFIELD

Edwardsville 141, Chatham Glenwood 140, Springfield 38

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA SECTIONAL AT CAMELOT BOWL, COLLINSVILLE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP SIX TEAMS QUALIFY FOR STATE TOURNAMENT)

Herrin --- 6,298

Belleville East --- 6,148

Anna-Jonesboro --- 6,054

Harrisburg --- 6,054

Mascoutah --- 6,002

Collinsville --- 5,951

Waterloo --- 5,932

Salem --- 5,838

Centralia --- 5,615

Steeleville --- 5,671

Jersey --- 5,623

Mt. Vernon --- 5,621

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23 RESULTS

Freeburg/Waterloo 3, Collinsville 2

O'Fallon 6, Bethalto 4

Granite City 7, East Alton-Wood River 0

Belleville 7, Triad 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

HONDA NHL ALL-STAR GAME AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

SEMIFINALS

Atlantic Division 9, Metropolitan Division 5

Pacific Division 10, Central Division 5

CHAMPIONSHIP

Pacific Division 5, Atlantic Division 4

All-Star Game MVP: David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins)

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 64, Michigan 62

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 58, Illinois State 55

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Tennessee-Martin 79, SIU-Edwardsville 76'

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

West Virginia 74, Missouri 51

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 55, Fordham 39

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Tennessee-Martin 79, SIU-Edwardsville 37

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 53, Duquesne 50

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 78, Indiana State 55

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Texas A&M 72, Missouri 53

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

AFC-NFC PRO BOWL AT CAMPING WORLD STADIUM, ORLANDO, FLA.

AFC 38, NFC 33

More like this: