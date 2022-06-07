SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A SUPER-SECTIONAL AT MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY, DECATUR

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR 4, HIGHLAND 1: Karley Yergler pitched well for Mahomet-Seymour, allowing one run on four Highland hits, walked one and struck out 13 as M-S eliminated defending state champion Highland in the Millikin University super-sectional at Workman Family Softball Field in Decatur.

Yergler also hit a two-run homer to put M-S into the lead, then got a two RBI single from Maddie Logsdon to extend the lead to 4-0. Highland got its only run in the seventh from Emma Strubinger for its only run.

Mahomet-Seymour is now 27-5 and advances to the state finals this weekend at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria and will meet Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic, who won the Rosemont Stadium 1 super in Rosemont 1-0 over Burbank St. Laurence Catholic, in the second semifinal Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Highland's season ends with a 22-10 record.

In the other two super-sectional games, the Maple Park Kaneland super between Antioch and the host school was postponed due to weather concerns and will be played Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., while in the EastSide Centre super in East Peoria, Lemont defeated Metamora 1-0.

All four Class 4A super-sectional games --- Barrington vs. Gurnee Warren in the Barrington super, Edwardsville vs. West Aurora in the Illinois Wesleyan super in Bloomington, Chicago Marist Catholic vs. Frankfort Lincoln-Way East in the Marist super and Chicago Whitney Young vs. St. Charles North in the Rosemont Stadium 2 super in Rosemont --- were all postponed, again due to weather concerns, and will be played on Tuesday. The Edwardsville-West Aurora game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A SUPER-SECTIONAL AT MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY, DECATUR

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 3, TRIAD 0: Nic Funk had the only two hits for Triad as the Knights lost the Class 3A super-sectional game to Chatham Glenwood at Workman Family Baseball Field on the campus of Millikin University in Decatur.

The Titans scored twice in the second inning, courtesy of an infield error, a passed ball and a RBI single, then added another run in the sixth fielder's choice grounder to short that was mishandled for another error.

Austin Brown pitched very well for Triad, going the distance on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits, one earned, walking two and fanning seven.

Glenwood is now 33-7 and advances to the state finals on Friday morning at Duly Heath and Care Field in Joliet, where the Titans will go against Washington, an 8-4 winner over Sycamore in the Geneseo super-sectional, at 10 a.m.

In the other two super-sectional games, Crystal Lake South won the Wintrust Field super in Schaumburg over Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 8-6 in eight innings, and in the Ozinga Field super in Crestwood, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy defeated Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 10-7.

In the Class 4A super-sectional games, in the only game completed on Monday, Edwardsville won the Illinois Wesleyan University super in Bloomington 3-2 over Plainfield North to move on to state. The other three games --- Chicago Brother Rice Catholic vs. New Lenox Lincoln-Way West in the Ozinga Field super in Crestwood, Mundelein vs. Glenview Glenbrook South at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg and McHenry vs. Elmhurst York in the Northwestern Medicine Field/Kane County Cougars super in Geneva --- were all postponed due to weather concerns and will be played on Tuesday.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL FINAL AT TRIAD

TRIAD 6, MASCOUTAH 0: Triad got off to a big start by scoring five runs in the opening inning, then scoring their final run in the top of the seventh to give the hosts the win in the final of their IHSA Class 3A sectional over Mascoutah, advancing the Knights to the super-sectional Monday.

Brady Coon and Carter Vandever both had two hits and drove home two runs each for Triad, while Nic Funk and Reed Wendler both had a hit and RBI and both Connor Bain and Gabe Giacaletto each had a hit.

Coon went all the way on the mound, allowing only one hit while walking three and striking out nine to help the Knights advance to the last eight.

Triad is now 33-5 and moves on to the Milliken University super-sectional game at Workman Family Baseball Field in Decatur, where they will meet Chatham Glenwood, a 7-4 winner over Mahomet-Seymour in the final of the Champaign Central sectional, Monday evening at 6 p.m. The Indians finish the year 29-7.

In the Class 1A finals at Dozer Park in Peoria, Louisville North Clay won the state championship with a 12-4 win over Mt. Sterling Brown County, while Ottawa Marquette Catholic won over LeRoy 12-0 in the third and fourth place game.

In Class 2A, also at Dozer Park, Joliet Catholic Academy won the championship with a 12-3 win over Richmond-Burton, while Columbia won the third place game over Maroa-Forsyth 4-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA FINALS AT HOFFMAN ESTATES HIGH SCHOOL

In the semifinals of the IHSA boys volleyball state tournament at Hoffman Estates High School, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West won the first semi over Libertyville 25-21, 25-13, while the second semifinal went to Frankfort Lincoln-Way East over Downers Grove South 25-17, 25-16.

The IHSA championship went to Glenbard West, who defeated Lincoln-Way East 25-16, 25-18. In the third and fourth place match, Downers South got past Libertyville 25-22, 23-25, 25-20.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA FINALS AT NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE, NAPERVILLE

CLASS 2A

Gina Catanzaro's 58th minute goal gave Triad the lead, but it took a late penalty kick to rattle the woodwork and the rebound being put just past the post on the left side, along with stout defense, to allow Triad to take their second straight IHSA Class 2A championship 1-0 over Lisle Benet Academy Catholic at North Central College in Naperville.

In the third and fourth place game, Deerfield defeated Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 3-0.

In the Class 3A final, Aurora Metea Valley won the school's first-ever state championship of any kind with a 1-0 win over Barrington after extra time. New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central took third place with a 2-1 win over Evanston.

SOFTBALL

IHSA STATE FINALS AT LOUISVILLE SLUGGER SPORTS COMPLEX, PEORIA

In the Class 1A final, Glasford Illini Bluffs won the championship with a 1-0 win over Casey-Westfield in nine innings, while Forreston defeated Newark 4-2 in eight innings to take third place.

In the Class 2A final, it took 11 innings for Taylor Ridge Rockridge to defeat Freeburg 5-4 and claim the championship. The third-place game went to Tolono Unity, a 7-2 winner over Pontiac.

