SATURDAY ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

JOHNSON WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE, TIGERS PLACE SECOND AT SAINTS SHOOTOUT: Edwardsville senior Nicole Johnson won her fourth tournament in five tries on Saturday, firing a one-over-par 73 to help the Tigers finish second in the Bloomington Central Catholic Saints shootout Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Club in Bloomington.

Normal University won the team title with a 319, the Tigers were second at 334 and Pekin came in third with a 368.

Johnson's sister, Rachel, finished tied for fourth with a 79, finishing fourth on a scorecard playoff, while both Ali Geminn and Ruhee Gupchup carded a 91 each.

BOYS GOLF

DICK GERBER INVITATIONAL

LEWIS COMES IN FOURTH AS TIGERS PLACE SECOND AT DICK GERBER INVITATIONAL: Mason Lewis shot a two-day total of 142 to help Edwardsville finish second in the Dick Gerber Invitational on Friday and Saturday at both Oak Brook Golf Club on Friday and Fox Creek Golf Club on Saturday.

Belleville Althoff Catholic won the tournament with a team score of 598, while the Tigers were second at 609, Effingham St. Anthony Catholic was third with a 612, Pekin was fourth with a 615 and O'Fallon rounded out the top five with a score of 617. Alton finished eighth with a 639, Marquette Catholic came in 10th with a 657 and Father McGivney Catholic was 17th at 691.

Peyton Woods of Springfield and Carter Stevenson of Pekin tied for first with both shooting a four-under-par 138, with Woods winning in a scorecard playoff. Parker Bruening of the Crusaders came in third with a 141, while his brother, Max Bruening, was fifth with a 143.

In addition to Lewis, Bennett Babington and Bryce Pryor both shot a 155, Trey Schroeder had a 155 and T.J. Thiens came up with a 173 for the two days. Drew Kleinheider had a 170 to lead the Griffins, while Brandon Reed shot a 172, Bradley Goodwin fired a 174 and Riley Knobloch carded a 175.

METRO CUP SHOWCASE

AT MASCOUTAH

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, MARION 0: Bryce Davis led the way with a hat trick, while Brayden Zyung also scored as CM went on to defeat Marion on the final day of the Metro Cup showcase in Mascoutah.

Caleb Buttler, Nick Fiorino, Josh Teems and Zyung had assists for the Eagles, while Ryan Hailey had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Eagles kept their 100 percent record intact at 3-0-0, while the Wildcats are now 1-2-0.

In Saturday's other matches at Mascoutah, Edwardsville defeated Granite City 5-1 and Springfield won over the host Indians 2-0. The Tigers are now 3-0-0 to start, while the Warriors are 0-3-0

REGULAR SEASON

STAUNTON 4, ATHENS 1: In a match played at Carlinville, Rhyse Rucker had a brace (two goals), while Aaron Bodner and Luke DeWitt also scored as Staunton took the three points over Athens.

Troy Albertina, Victor Buehler, Ashton Copeland and Ethan Sharp all had assists for the Bulldogs, while Grant Neuhaus was in goal to record the win.

Staunton is now 2-1-0 on the young season.

VALMEYER 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: In the Norman Lewis tournament at Roxana, Vincent Oggero had a brace (two goals) and Ripken Voelker also scored as Valmeyer defeated EAWR.

Lydia Henerfauth, Xavier Smither and Voelker also had assists and Jake Coats had five saves to record the clean sheet.

The Oilers are now 0-2-0.

CARLINVILLE 2, ATHENS 0: The host Cavaliers got goals from Matt Dunn and Matt Reiher to defeat Athens in their round robin.

Tanner Kolsto assisted on both goals for Carlinville, while Will Meyer recorded the clean sheet in goal.

The Cavies are now 3-0-0 to start the season.

O'FALLON 3, TRIAD 2: Jake Stewart and Wyatt Suter both scored for Triad, but hosts O'Fallon scored twice in the second half to defeat the Knights at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Max Rader had 10 saves in goal for Triad, who go to 0-2-0, while the Panthers are now 2-1-1.

CARLINVILLE 5, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 3: In an earlier match at Carlinville, Asher Barbre, Paeton Brown, Dunn, Jack Goby and Brody Harris all scored for the Cavies in their win over Springfield Lutheran.

Brown had two assists, while Dunn and Barbre also assisted and Meyer had seven saves in goal to help Carlinville claim the three points.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 1: Myles Paniagua had a brace (two goals), scoring in the third and seventh minutes to lead Marquette to the win at Blackburn University in Carlinville.

The Explorers are now 1-1-0, while the Titans go to 1-1-1.

In other matches played on Saturday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Metro-East Lutheran 11-2, Springfield Lutheran defeated Staunton 4-0, Father McGivney Catholic and Freeburg played to a 2-2 draw and Highland won over Breese Central at Freeburg 5-1, and in the final of the Norman Lewis tournament, Lebanon defeated Roxana 2-1.

FOOTBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

BALTIMORE ST. FRANCES CATHOLIC 20, EAST ST. LOUIS 13: Ali Mekhi Workman caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Mike Van Buren with 1:27 left in regulation to give nationally third-ranked St. Frances the win over East St. Louis in the Freedom Bowl at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Larevious Woods took in a 28-yard pass from Robert "Pops" Battle in the first quarter to give the Flyers the lead, but shortly before halftime, a bad snap on a punt gave the Panthers excellent field position, which the turned into a Darreon Smith touchdown on fourth and goal with three seconds left. The two-point convert was missed, giving East Side a 7-6 halftime lead.

Van Buren connected with Ryan Manning from 28 yards early in the third to give St. Frances a 12-7 lead, with the convert again missed, but the Flyers got the lead back later in the period when Battle ran in from nine yards out with 1:07 to go to give East Side a 13-12 lead. Workman's touchdown came late, with the two-point convert good to give the Panthers the win.

The Flyers start the season 0-1 and host CBC Saturday evening at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in a 6 p.m. kickoff.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MCGIVNEY LOSES TWICE, FINISHES EIGHTH IN ROXANA INVITATIONAL: Father McGivney Catholic's girls volleyball team lost both of their matches in the fifth place bracket and finished eighth at the Roxana Invitational tournament on Saturday at Roxana High.

The Griffins lost their semifinal match to Civic Memorial 25-22, 11-25, 15-12, then lost the seventh place match to Auburn 25-20, 25-27, 15-10 to come in eighth after finishing second in their group.

Against the Eagles, both Sami Oller and Mia Range came up with four kills apiece, while Aislin Hall had six points and two aces and Megan Jamruk had eight assists.

In the match against the Trojans, Sophia Ivnik had four kills and four blocks, while Oller had five kills, Olivia Klusas came up with 11 assists, Jada Zumwalt had 10 assists and Hall served up 10 points.

McGivney is now 3-3 to start their season.

If you have an item for the Sports Rou

MONDAY, AUGUST 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

Marquette Catholic took a quadrangular meet over Father McGivney Catholic, Civic Memorial and Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Monday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.

The Explorers won with a team score of 160, with the Griffins placing second at 183, the Eagles shot a 190 to place third and the Silver Stallions were fourth at 209.

Dominic Zamaroni led McGivney with a 43 for nine holes, while Bradley Goodwin shot a 45, Drew Villard came up with a 47 and Drew Kleinheider carded a 48.

BOYS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 3, WATERLOO 1: Armando Hernandez, Brady Smallie and Chris Taylor all scored for Granite City as the Warriors won their first game of the season by taking the three points over Waterloo at Gene Baker Field.

Caeden Wille, assisted by Grant Eugea, scored for the Bulldogs, while Victor Mendez gained the win in goal for the Warriors. Parker Lacroix and A.J. Sensei split time in goal for Waterloo.

Granite is now 1-3-0, while the Bulldogs go to 1-2-0.

In another game played on Monday, Trenton Wesclin won over East Alton-Wood River 11-0, while the result between Lebanon and Father McGivney Catholic was not available at press time.

FIELD HOCKEY

LINDBERGH 3, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Morgan Angle scored the first goal of the season for Edwardsville as the Tigers lost their season opener at Lindbergh in south St. Louis County.

The Flyers open their season 1-0, while Edwardsville starts off 0-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

A meet between Father McGivney Catholic at Waterloo was postponed on Monday, due to excessive lightning and rain in the area. A make-up date is to be announced.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

VALMEYER 25-25, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 9-10: Valmeyer, coming off a second place finish at the Roxana Invitational over the weekend, led from start to finish as the Pirates took won their home opener over Marissa-Coulterville.

Hannah Gibson had three points, two kills and three blocks for Valmeyer, while Jayna Krekel had 11 points, a kill, a block and 17 assists, Violet Krekel also had 11 points, with an ace and six assists, Mia McSchooler had five points, an ace and five kills, Brooke Miller had four points, an ace, nine kills and two blocks and Markee Voelker had a point, an ace, nine kills and a block.

The Pirates are now 5-1, while the Meteors are 2-4.

In another match played on Monday, Father McGivney Catholic rallied to defeat Greenville on the road 26-28, 25-21, 21-14. The Griffins are now 4-4, while the Comets drop to 1-2.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: