ALTON - It has been some time since Alton High has been able to host a full field for the annual Andy Simpson Doubles Invitational, but on Saturday that will happen once again. The COVID-19 Pandemic slowed the tourney, but Director Jesse Macias has it back as good as ever this year with 11 team entries.

The tourney is named for one of the biggest names in tennis and athletics in general in Alton - Antigone "Andy" Simpson. Simpson died in 2016, but she left a lasting legacy with her tennis contributions and work in the community.

“No family could give more to our area in regards to tennis than the Simpsons, and Andy was a true angel in our community," Coach Macias said. "They generously helped build the tennis facilities at Lewis and Clark and Gordon Moore, but Andy also loved all things Alton and we appreciate the time and love she gave to everyone. This tournament is for her and I hope we have terrific competition and sportsmanship all day to make her proud.”

"Andy," as she was called, always greeted everyone she met with a warm hug and a kind word.

Her overall love of Alton was demonstrated by the many volunteer hours she dedicated to various community organizations.

Andy's volunteer list was almost endless:

She was a member of the White Cross Auxiliary of Alton Memorial Hospital and a Gift Shop volunteer for 40 years, St. Anthony’s Hospital volunteer, Salvation Army Advisory Board and Bell Ringer, Alton Community Service League, Lewis and Clark Community College Statue Commission Board, Community representative of Alton Little Theater, Alton Park and Recreation Tennis Committee, Usher and Greeter at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, past Treasurer or Alton Dance Club and former President of the Madison County Medical Auxiliary. Andy was honored to be a YWCA Woman of Distinction and a Riverbend Head Start Circle of Care Award recipient with her late sister, Anna Beach.

Andy and Anna were also Grand Marshals of the Alton Memorial Day Parade.

So on Saturday at the tennis venues, it is certain there will be a moment where this wonderful Alton woman is remembered.

