Saturday to Tuesday Sports Roundup
HILLSBORO 1, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: A Hillsboro goal in the 27th minute off a cross proved to be the difference, as Hillsboro eliminated EAWR in the second semifinal at Gordon Moore Park.
The Oilers' Ethan Moore ends his season with 37 goals, among the leaders in the St. Louis area.
The Hilltoppers improve to 10-2-1, while EAWR is eliminated with a 13-9-1 record. Hillsboro and Marquette play in the regional final Friday night in a 6 p.m. kickoff.
AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, ROXANA 1: Kellen Weir and Andrew Nwacha both had a brace (two goals), while Clayton Scott, Brandon Munoz, David Means, Thomas Hyten and Zach Hunter all scored in McGivney's win over Roxana in the semifinal against Roxana.
Jackson Podshandley only needed to make one save in goal for the Griffins, who led 4-0 at the interval and never looked back.
McGivney is now 12-9-1, and will play the host Crusaders, a 1-0 winner over Breese Central after extra time, in the final Saturday afternoon in a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Shells finish their season 6-12-1.
REGULAR SEASON
TRIAD 4, MASCOUTAH 1: Jake Ellis scored in the 11th minute, while Michael Tentis scored after 17 minutes, then Joe McCulloch found the back of the net in the 44th minute, and Travis Speer struck in the 70th minute to help Triad gain all three points at Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.
David DuPont had four saves in goal for the Knights, while Brayden Tonn had only one save.
Triad is now 17-1-3, while the Indians drop to 12-8-2.
JERSEY 4, GRANITE CITY 3: Ethan Snider's first half brace (two goals) helped Jersey to the win over visiting Granite.
Snider scored in the sixth and 35th minutes, while Zane Longley scored after only three minutes, and Andrew Kribs scored in the 46th minute for the Panthers.
The Warriors got goals from Elliott Boyer in the fifth minute, Ayoba Francis in the 39th minute, and Ryan DeGonia in the 52nd minute, but could get no closer as Jersey picked up all three points.
Quinn Snider had seven saves in net for the Panthers.
Jersey is now 16-6-0, while Granite falls to 5-12-2.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL
RUVACALBA WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE, ROCHESTER TEAM CROWN AT CARLINVILLE: Roxana's Carlos Ruvacalba held off Rochester's Matt Herren by less than a second to win the individual title at the Carlinville Invitational on Tuesday.
But the Rockets won the team title by getting three runners in the top-12 to nip the Shells for the crown.
Rochester won the meet with a score of 47 points, with Roxana coming in second with 53 points. The host Cavaliers came in third with a score of 85, with Breese Mater Dei Catholic fourth at 99. Litchfield came in fifth with 108, Marquette Catholic was sixth with a score of 143, Breese Central was seventh at 190, Pana came in eighth with a score of 244, and Metro-East Lutheran was ninth with 245 points.
Ruvacalba won the race with a time of 16:11.52, with Herren coming in second at 16:11.95. The Cavaliers' Cale Williams was third with a time of 16:52.92, with fourth place going to the Shells' Kaleb St. Cyr, with a time of 17:00.99. Briley Roper of Carlinville was fifth at 17:13.52, with Litchfield's Will Carlile sixth at 17:14.14, the Rockets' Nathanial Cross was seventh with a time of 17:24.49, Asher Linkous of the Explorers was eighth at 17:45.45, ninth place went to Adam Gribbins of Rochester, with a time of 17:47.30, and Mater Dei's John Venhaus was 10th at 17:52.64.
Dalton Baremore of the Shells came in 13th with a time of 17:57.36.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL
WIRTH WINS AT CARLINVILLE AS SHELLS PLACE THREE IN TOP TEN, TAKE TEAM TITLE: Roxana's Janelynn Wirth won the Carlinville Invitational on Tuesday, outdistancing Rochester's Colleen Ziebert and Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickrey to help pace the Shells to the team championship.
Roxana placed three runners in the top ten to win the crown with 53 points, while Breese Mater Dei Catholic came in second at 81 points, and Litchfield came in third with 90 points. Fourth place went to Breese Central, with 102 points, Rochester was fifth at 121, Staunton, running without Lydia Roller, who sat out the race in preparation for the South Central Conference meet, came in sixth with 153 points, the host Cavvies were seventh with 200 points, eighth place went to Piasa Southwestern, who had 213 points, the Explorers were ninth at 215, Hillsboro came in 10th with 237 points, Pana was 11th with 292, and Metro-East Lutheran came in 12th at 314 points.
Wirth won the race with a time of 18:22.14, with Ziebert in second at 18:37.13, and Vickrey third with a time of 18:45.95. Breese Central's Kristen Ess was fourth at 19:27.83, with fifth place going to the Shells' Jennifer Palen, who came in at 19:41.45. Litchfield's Caroline Quarton was sixth at 20:09.52, seventh place went to Roxana's Riley Doyle, who came in at 20:35.77, Avery Rahden of Mater Dei was eighth at 20:54.67, Carlinville's Morgan Carrino was ninth at 21:06.42, and 10th place went to Faith Rackers of Mater Dei, who had a time of 21:07.80.
Marquette's Kailey Vickrey was 11th at 21:08.36, and Southwestern's Allison Brown was 12th with a time of 21:15.33.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT EDWARDSVILLE
TIGERS WIN TWO OF THREE DOUBLES FLIGHTS, WIN SWC CHAMPIONSHIP: Edwardsville's girls tennis team won two of the three doubles flights to clinch the Southwestern Conference tournament championship on Tuesday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.
The Tigers won the title with 59 points, with O'Fallon coming in second with 54 points, Belleville West third at 43 points, Belleville East was fourth with 41, Alton came in fifth with 25, Collinsville was sixth with 21 points, and East St. Louis finished seventh with nine points.
In the number one doubles flight, Edwardsville's Hannah Colbert and Chloe Trimpe lost their semifinal match to Kaitlyn and Taylor Fiedler of Belleville West 7-6, 3-6, 10-5, but won the third place match over Mia and Abigail McIssac of East 6-0, 6-1. In the number two doubles, Grace Hackett and Chloe Koons of the Tigers won their semifinal over Ali and Megan Mueller of O'Fallon 6-4, 3-6, 10-5, then won the championship over JoJo Skaer and Maya Hathaway of Belleville East 7-5, 6-1. In the number three doubles, Edwardsville's duo of Hayley Earnhart and Emma Herman won their semifinal match, then defeated O'Fallon's Gabi Schram and Megan Taylor 6-2, 6-0 to win the championship.
The Tigers and Redbirds will play in the IHSA Class 2A sectional tournament at the Edwardsville Tennis Center beginning Friday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14-16: Rachel Heinz had four points, two aces and five assists, Claire Spain had three kills, and Ellie Jacobs led with 10 digs in Marquette's loss to Gibault.
The Hawks improve to 17-9, while the Explorers are now 17-7.
URSULINE ACADEMY 25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 18-21: Mariah Starnes led with four points and eight kills, Guinevere Smith served up seven points, and Ally Phillips had three points and 12 assists in McGivney's loss at Ursuline Academy in suburban St. Louis.
Madison Webb had three points, two kills and three blocks for the Griffins, while Haydee Rios came up with three kills.
The Bears are now 2-25-1, while McGivney falls to 16-12.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
IHSA CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC
Marquette Catholic 7, Staunton 0
Hillsboro 1, East Alton-Wood River 0
AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC
Father McGivney Catholic 9, Roxana 1
Belleville Althoff Catholic 1, Breese Central 0 (after extra time)
REGULAR SEASON
Triad 4, Mascoutah 1
Jersey 4, Granite City 3
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Rochester --- 47
Roxana --- 53
Carlinville --- 85
Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 99
Litchfield --- 108
Marquette Catholic --- 143
Breese Central --- 190
Pana --- 244
Metro-East Lutheran --- 245
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Roxana --- 53
Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 81
Litchfield ---- 90
Breese Central --- 102
Rochester --- 121
Staunton --- 153
Carlinville --- 200
Piasa Southwestern --- 213
Marquette Catholic --- 215
Hillsboro --- 237
Pana --- 292
Metro-East Lutheran ---- 314
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Edwardsville --- 59
O'Fallon --- 54
Belleville West --- 43
Belleville East --- 41
Alton --- 25
Collinsville --- 21
East St. Louis --- 9
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Marquette Catholic 14-16
Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 17-16
Ursuline Academy 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 18-21
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2019 POSTSEASON
NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO
GAME FOUR ---- BEST-OF-SEVEN
Washington Nationals 7, St. Louis Cardinals 4 (WSH wins NL pennant and Warren S. Giles Trophy 4-0)
AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO
GAME THREE --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
Houston Astros 4, New York Yankees 1 (HOU leads 2-1)
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS SOCCER
CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, MT. VERNON 2: Nic Vaughn had a brace (two goals), while Lucas Ambrose, Bryce Davis and Parker Scottberg all scored for CM in their road win at Mt. Vernon.
Zach Tincher had four saves in goal for the Eagles.
CM is now 16-7-0, while the Rams fall to 2-10-0.
GRANITE CITY 1, CENTRALIA 0: Ayoba Francis' first half strike was the only goal of the game as Granite took all three points at Centralia.
Tyler Theis kept the clean sheet in goal for the Warriors.
Granite is now 5-11-2 on the year, while the Orphans fall to 2-10-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
EDWARDSVILLE 1, LADUE 0 (OT): Rachel Goebel's overtime goal gave Edwardsville a 1-0 win at Ladue.
Leah Griffin had 14 saves for the Tigers in goal, while Allison Rea had three saves for the Rams.
The Tigers are now 10-4-1 on the year, while Ladue falls to 12-2-0.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-22-28, OKAWVILLE 21-25-26: Rachel Heinz served up 15 points, with two aces, two kills and 14 assists, while Kristine Lauritzen, Emma Menke and Claire Spain had seven kills each as Marquette won a close match at home over visiting Okawville.
Katie Hartsock had eight points, two aces, two kills and eight assists, Delaney Cain had five points and six assists, Ellie Jacobs seven points and an assist, and Grace Nicholson and Peyton Zigrang had three kills each for the Explorers.
Marquette is now 17-6, while the Rockets fall to 5-8.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS GOLF
IHSA SECTIONAL TOURNAMENTS
CLASS 3A AT LICK CREEK GOLF CLUB, PEKIN
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Lockport --- 317
Pekin --- 325
New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central --- 327
Normal Community --- 330
Orland Park Sandburg --- 337
Edwardsville --- 338
O'Fallon --- 341
Homewood-Flossmoor --- 351
Normal Community West --- 353
Chicago Marist --- 359
Quincy --- 374
Palos Hills Stagg --- 412
CLASS 2A AT CHARLESTON COUNTRY CLUB
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Benton --- 313
Mattoon --- 322
Charleston ---- 322
Jacksonville --- 325
Carbondale --- 326
Highland --- 332
Centralia --- 345
Chatham Glenwood --- 349
Paris --- 353
Herrin --- 354
Jersey --- 358
Columbia --- 360
CLASS 1A ZEIGLER-ROYALTON SECTIONAL AT WEST FRANKFORT
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Carmi White County --- 301
Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 304
Breese Mater Dei --- 309
Hillsboro --- 310
Waterloo Gibault Catholic --- 322
Effingham St. Anthony Catholic --- 325
Campbell Hill Trico --- 328
Nashville --- 334
Chester --- 334
Anna-Jonesboro --- 342
Marissa-Coulterville --- 353
Oblong --- 360
BOYS SOCCER
Civic Memorial 5, Mt. Vernon 2
Granite City 1, Centralia 0
Alton 2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Edwardsville 1, Ladue 0 (OT)
GIRLS GOLF
IHSA SECTIONAL TOURNAMENTS
CLASS 2A AT FAR OAKS GOLF CLUB
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Edwardsville --- 311
O'Fallon --- 312
Normal Community --- 322
Joliet Central --- 349
Marion --- 352
Springfield --- 354
Minooka --- 358
Quincy --- 365
Chatham Glenwood --- 381
Washington --- 387
Peoria Richwoods --- 412
Rock Island --- 429
CLASS 1A MT. CARMEL SECTIONAL AT WEST BERWICK GOLF COURSE
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Mt. Carmel --- 307
Marquette Catholic --- 333
Effingham --- 341
Effingham St. Anthony --- 343
Metropolis Massac County --- 349
Columbia --- 357
Waltonville --- 381
Hamilton County --- 390
Nashville --- 391
Waterloo --- 397
Campbell Hill Trico --- 412
Zeigler-Royalton --- 429
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Marquette Catholic 25-22-28, Okawville 21-25-26
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2019 POSTSEASON
NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO
GAME THREE --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
Washington Nationals 8, St. Louis Cardinals 1 (WSH leads 3-0)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New York Islanders 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (OT)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12-SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 WEEKEND SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS SOCCER
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
IHSA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC REGIONAL
QUARTERFINAL
ROXANA 5, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Roxana scored all of its goals in the first half in eliminating Metro-East Lutheran in the opening round game of the IHSA Class 1A regional at the Wood River Skate Park.
The Shells are now 6-11-1, and advance to a semifinal match against Father McGivney Catholic on Tuesday. The Knights end their season 2-15-1.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC REGIONAL
QUARTERFINAL
STAUNTON 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Drake Rantanen and Ashton Copeland each had a brace (two goals) as Staunton eliminated Southwestern in a quarterfinal of the Marquette regional.
Rantanen struck in the 23rd and 34th minutes, while Copeland scored in the 61st and 63rd minutes. Mark Masinelli found the back of the net in the 17th minute, Brent Kinder scored shortly before the halftime whistle, Jacob Schnefke struck in the 47th minute, and the Bulldogs scored again in the 69th for the final 8-0 score.
Daniel Pratte had two saves in keeping Staunton's clean sheet.
The Bulldogs are now 11-11-0, and advance to a semifinal match against the top-seeded Explorers Wednesday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park in a 4 p.m. kickoff. The Piasa Birds end their season 1-5-2.
REGULAR SEASON
FRIDAY'S RESULT
SAINT LOUIS UNITED 4, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 0: MVCS ended their regular season with a 4-0 loss to Saint Louis United, a homeschool side, at home on Friday afternoon.
The Warriors end their regular season 0-15-0, and will play in the Illinois Association of Christian Schools regional, with the opponent, site and time to be announced.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
EDWARDSVILLE FINISHES FOURTH IN SCHOLASTIC CUP MEET IN ST. CHARLES: The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team went a combined 3-2 in taking fourth place in the Scholastic Cup tournament held in St. Charles over the weekend.
In the group stage on Friday, the Tigers won twice to take their group, defeating Hinsdale Central 25-20, 25-17, and Naperville Neuqua Valley 28-26, 25-19 to advance to the Gold bracket.
In the bracket's round-robin stage, Edwardsville won its first match over Geneva 17-25, 25-21. 25-21, but then lost to Minooka 25-19, 25-23. The Tigers then lost the third place match to Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 25-23, 25-22.
Maddie Isringhausen led the Tigers with 32 kills, 23 points and 21 digs, while Storm Suhre had 22 kills and 13 blocks, Alexa Harris had 21 kills, 24 digs and four blocks, Lexie Griffin had 66 assists and 22 digs, and Morgan Tulacro had 57 assists, 22 digs and 22 points.
The Tigers are now 19-6 on the season, and host Collinsville on Tuesday in Edwardsville's annual Volley For The Cure match to benefit breast cancer research. The match is set to start at 5:45 p.m.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN 14-5: In the first of two matches on Friday night, Abby Huels had 12 kills and three aces, Rachel Gaworski had five kills, and Ashtyn Wright had 19 assists and three aces as the Warriors defeated Providence Christian.
Katie Boyd added three aces for MVCS, while Payton Olney had three digs in the match.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, O'FALLON FIRST BAPTIST ACADEMY 18-15: In the Warriors' second match of the evening, Huels led the way again with 10 kills, four blocks and three aces in MVCS' win over First Baptist of O'Fallon.
Wright added 14 assists and three aces, while Maggie Avramovich also had three aces.
The Warriors conclude their regular season 23-3, 14-1 in the Metro Athletic Conference, and will next play in the league's tournament at Maryville Christian.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
FOOTBALL
East St. Louis 51, O'Fallon 3
Marquette Catholic 24, Dupo 21
EIGHT-MAN
Metro-East Lutheran 36, Cuba 33
BOYS SOCCER
IHSA CLASS 1A REGIONALS
AT CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 3, Valmeyer 1
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
AT WOOD RIVER SKATE PARK
Roxana 5, Metro-East Lutheran 0
AT STAUNTON
Staunton 8, Piasa Southwestern 0
REGULAR SEASON
CBC 0, Edwardsville 0
Collinsville 1, Father McGivney Catholic 0
Saint Louis United 4, Mississippi Valley Christian 0
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT EDWARDSVILLE
TEAM STANDINGS – END OF FIRST DAY
Edwardsville – 40
O'Fallon – 37
Belleville West – 28
Belleville East – 26
Alton – 17
Collinsville – 14
East St. Louis – 6
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC CUP TOURNAMENT AT ST. CHARLES
Edwardsville 25-25, Hinsdale Central 20-17
Edwardsville 28-25, Naperville Neuqua Valley 26-19
Edwardsville 17-25-25, Geneva 25-21-21
Minooka 25-25, Edwardsville 19-23
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 25-25, Edwardsville 23-22
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Providence Christian 14-5
Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 18-15
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2019 POSTSEASON
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO
GAME TWO – BEST-OF-SEVEN
Washington Nationals 3, St. Louis Cardinals 1 (WSH leads 2-0)
AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO
GAME ONE – BEST-OF-SEVEN
New York Yankees 7, Houston Astros 0 (NYY leads 1-0)
SUNDAY'S RESULT
AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO
GAME TWO – BEST-OF-SEVEN
Houston Astros 3, New York Yankees 2 (11 innings) (Series tied 1-1)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Montreal Canadiens 6, St. Louis Blues 3
UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE
USL CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Saint Louis FC 0, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – WEEK SIX
THURSDAY'S RESULT
New England Patriots 35, New York Giants 14
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina Panthers 37, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 (NOTE: Game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)
Minnesota Vikings 38, Philadelphia Eagles 20
Washington Redskins 17, Miami Dolphins 16
Houston Texans 31, Kansas City Chiefs 24
New Orleans Saints 13, Jacksonville Jaguars 6
Seattle Seahawks 32, Cleveland Browns 28
Baltimore Ravens 23, Cincinnati Bengals 17
San Francisco 49ers 20, Los Angeles Rams 7
Arizona Cardinals 34, Atlanta Falcons 33
New York Jets 24, Dallas Cowboys 22
Denver Broncos 16, Tennessee Titans 0
Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.
