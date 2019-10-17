HILLSBORO 1, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: A Hillsboro goal in the 27th minute off a cross proved to be the difference, as Hillsboro eliminated EAWR in the second semifinal at Gordon Moore Park.

The Oilers' Ethan Moore ends his season with 37 goals, among the leaders in the St. Louis area.

The Hilltoppers improve to 10-2-1, while EAWR is eliminated with a 13-9-1 record. Hillsboro and Marquette play in the regional final Friday night in a 6 p.m. kickoff.

AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, ROXANA 1: Kellen Weir and Andrew Nwacha both had a brace (two goals), while Clayton Scott, Brandon Munoz, David Means, Thomas Hyten and Zach Hunter all scored in McGivney's win over Roxana in the semifinal against Roxana.

Jackson Podshandley only needed to make one save in goal for the Griffins, who led 4-0 at the interval and never looked back.

McGivney is now 12-9-1, and will play the host Crusaders, a 1-0 winner over Breese Central after extra time, in the final Saturday afternoon in a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Shells finish their season 6-12-1.

REGULAR SEASON

TRIAD 4, MASCOUTAH 1: Jake Ellis scored in the 11th minute, while Michael Tentis scored after 17 minutes, then Joe McCulloch found the back of the net in the 44th minute, and Travis Speer struck in the 70th minute to help Triad gain all three points at Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

David DuPont had four saves in goal for the Knights, while Brayden Tonn had only one save.

Triad is now 17-1-3, while the Indians drop to 12-8-2.

JERSEY 4, GRANITE CITY 3: Ethan Snider's first half brace (two goals) helped Jersey to the win over visiting Granite.

Snider scored in the sixth and 35th minutes, while Zane Longley scored after only three minutes, and Andrew Kribs scored in the 46th minute for the Panthers.

The Warriors got goals from Elliott Boyer in the fifth minute, Ayoba Francis in the 39th minute, and Ryan DeGonia in the 52nd minute, but could get no closer as Jersey picked up all three points.

Quinn Snider had seven saves in net for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 16-6-0, while Granite falls to 5-12-2.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL

RUVACALBA WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE, ROCHESTER TEAM CROWN AT CARLINVILLE: Roxana's Carlos Ruvacalba held off Rochester's Matt Herren by less than a second to win the individual title at the Carlinville Invitational on Tuesday.

But the Rockets won the team title by getting three runners in the top-12 to nip the Shells for the crown.

Rochester won the meet with a score of 47 points, with Roxana coming in second with 53 points. The host Cavaliers came in third with a score of 85, with Breese Mater Dei Catholic fourth at 99. Litchfield came in fifth with 108, Marquette Catholic was sixth with a score of 143, Breese Central was seventh at 190, Pana came in eighth with a score of 244, and Metro-East Lutheran was ninth with 245 points.

Ruvacalba won the race with a time of 16:11.52, with Herren coming in second at 16:11.95. The Cavaliers' Cale Williams was third with a time of 16:52.92, with fourth place going to the Shells' Kaleb St. Cyr, with a time of 17:00.99. Briley Roper of Carlinville was fifth at 17:13.52, with Litchfield's Will Carlile sixth at 17:14.14, the Rockets' Nathanial Cross was seventh with a time of 17:24.49, Asher Linkous of the Explorers was eighth at 17:45.45, ninth place went to Adam Gribbins of Rochester, with a time of 17:47.30, and Mater Dei's John Venhaus was 10th at 17:52.64.

Dalton Baremore of the Shells came in 13th with a time of 17:57.36.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL

WIRTH WINS AT CARLINVILLE AS SHELLS PLACE THREE IN TOP TEN, TAKE TEAM TITLE: Roxana's Janelynn Wirth won the Carlinville Invitational on Tuesday, outdistancing Rochester's Colleen Ziebert and Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickrey to help pace the Shells to the team championship.

Roxana placed three runners in the top ten to win the crown with 53 points, while Breese Mater Dei Catholic came in second at 81 points, and Litchfield came in third with 90 points. Fourth place went to Breese Central, with 102 points, Rochester was fifth at 121, Staunton, running without Lydia Roller, who sat out the race in preparation for the South Central Conference meet, came in sixth with 153 points, the host Cavvies were seventh with 200 points, eighth place went to Piasa Southwestern, who had 213 points, the Explorers were ninth at 215, Hillsboro came in 10th with 237 points, Pana was 11th with 292, and Metro-East Lutheran came in 12th at 314 points.

Wirth won the race with a time of 18:22.14, with Ziebert in second at 18:37.13, and Vickrey third with a time of 18:45.95. Breese Central's Kristen Ess was fourth at 19:27.83, with fifth place going to the Shells' Jennifer Palen, who came in at 19:41.45. Litchfield's Caroline Quarton was sixth at 20:09.52, seventh place went to Roxana's Riley Doyle, who came in at 20:35.77, Avery Rahden of Mater Dei was eighth at 20:54.67, Carlinville's Morgan Carrino was ninth at 21:06.42, and 10th place went to Faith Rackers of Mater Dei, who had a time of 21:07.80.

Marquette's Kailey Vickrey was 11th at 21:08.36, and Southwestern's Allison Brown was 12th with a time of 21:15.33.

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT EDWARDSVILLE

TIGERS WIN TWO OF THREE DOUBLES FLIGHTS, WIN SWC CHAMPIONSHIP: Edwardsville's girls tennis team won two of the three doubles flights to clinch the Southwestern Conference tournament championship on Tuesday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The Tigers won the title with 59 points, with O'Fallon coming in second with 54 points, Belleville West third at 43 points, Belleville East was fourth with 41, Alton came in fifth with 25, Collinsville was sixth with 21 points, and East St. Louis finished seventh with nine points.

In the number one doubles flight, Edwardsville's Hannah Colbert and Chloe Trimpe lost their semifinal match to Kaitlyn and Taylor Fiedler of Belleville West 7-6, 3-6, 10-5, but won the third place match over Mia and Abigail McIssac of East 6-0, 6-1. In the number two doubles, Grace Hackett and Chloe Koons of the Tigers won their semifinal over Ali and Megan Mueller of O'Fallon 6-4, 3-6, 10-5, then won the championship over JoJo Skaer and Maya Hathaway of Belleville East 7-5, 6-1. In the number three doubles, Edwardsville's duo of Hayley Earnhart and Emma Herman won their semifinal match, then defeated O'Fallon's Gabi Schram and Megan Taylor 6-2, 6-0 to win the championship.

The Tigers and Redbirds will play in the IHSA Class 2A sectional tournament at the Edwardsville Tennis Center beginning Friday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14-16: Rachel Heinz had four points, two aces and five assists, Claire Spain had three kills, and Ellie Jacobs led with 10 digs in Marquette's loss to Gibault.

The Hawks improve to 17-9, while the Explorers are now 17-7.

URSULINE ACADEMY 25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 18-21: Mariah Starnes led with four points and eight kills, Guinevere Smith served up seven points, and Ally Phillips had three points and 12 assists in McGivney's loss at Ursuline Academy in suburban St. Louis.

Madison Webb had three points, two kills and three blocks for the Griffins, while Haydee Rios came up with three kills.

The Bears are now 2-25-1, while McGivney falls to 16-12.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Marquette Catholic 7, Staunton 0

Hillsboro 1, East Alton-Wood River 0

AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

Father McGivney Catholic 9, Roxana 1

Belleville Althoff Catholic 1, Breese Central 0 (after extra time)

REGULAR SEASON

Triad 4, Mascoutah 1

Jersey 4, Granite City 3

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Rochester --- 47

Roxana --- 53

Carlinville --- 85

Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 99

Litchfield --- 108

Marquette Catholic --- 143

Breese Central --- 190

Pana --- 244

Metro-East Lutheran --- 245

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Roxana --- 53

Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 81

Litchfield ---- 90

Breese Central --- 102

Rochester --- 121

Staunton --- 153

Carlinville --- 200

Piasa Southwestern --- 213

Marquette Catholic --- 215

Hillsboro --- 237

Pana --- 292

Metro-East Lutheran ---- 314

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville --- 59

O'Fallon --- 54

Belleville West --- 43

Belleville East --- 41

Alton --- 25

Collinsville --- 21

East St. Louis --- 9

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Marquette Catholic 14-16

Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 17-16

Ursuline Academy 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 18-21

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2019 POSTSEASON

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO

GAME FOUR ---- BEST-OF-SEVEN

Washington Nationals 7, St. Louis Cardinals 4 (WSH wins NL pennant and Warren S. Giles Trophy 4-0)

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO

GAME THREE --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

Houston Astros 4, New York Yankees 1 (HOU leads 2-1)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, MT. VERNON 2: Nic Vaughn had a brace (two goals), while Lucas Ambrose, Bryce Davis and Parker Scottberg all scored for CM in their road win at Mt. Vernon.

Zach Tincher had four saves in goal for the Eagles.

CM is now 16-7-0, while the Rams fall to 2-10-0.

GRANITE CITY 1, CENTRALIA 0: Ayoba Francis' first half strike was the only goal of the game as Granite took all three points at Centralia.

Tyler Theis kept the clean sheet in goal for the Warriors.

Granite is now 5-11-2 on the year, while the Orphans fall to 2-10-0.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 1, LADUE 0 (OT): Rachel Goebel's overtime goal gave Edwardsville a 1-0 win at Ladue.

Leah Griffin had 14 saves for the Tigers in goal, while Allison Rea had three saves for the Rams.

The Tigers are now 10-4-1 on the year, while Ladue falls to 12-2-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-22-28, OKAWVILLE 21-25-26: Rachel Heinz served up 15 points, with two aces, two kills and 14 assists, while Kristine Lauritzen, Emma Menke and Claire Spain had seven kills each as Marquette won a close match at home over visiting Okawville.

Katie Hartsock had eight points, two aces, two kills and eight assists, Delaney Cain had five points and six assists, Ellie Jacobs seven points and an assist, and Grace Nicholson and Peyton Zigrang had three kills each for the Explorers.

Marquette is now 17-6, while the Rockets fall to 5-8.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

IHSA SECTIONAL TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 3A AT LICK CREEK GOLF CLUB, PEKIN

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Lockport --- 317

Pekin --- 325

New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central --- 327

Normal Community --- 330

Orland Park Sandburg --- 337

Edwardsville --- 338

O'Fallon --- 341

Homewood-Flossmoor --- 351

Normal Community West --- 353

Chicago Marist --- 359

Quincy --- 374

Palos Hills Stagg --- 412

CLASS 2A AT CHARLESTON COUNTRY CLUB

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Benton --- 313

Mattoon --- 322

Charleston ---- 322

Jacksonville --- 325

Carbondale --- 326

Highland --- 332

Centralia --- 345

Chatham Glenwood --- 349

Paris --- 353

Herrin --- 354

Jersey --- 358

Columbia --- 360

CLASS 1A ZEIGLER-ROYALTON SECTIONAL AT WEST FRANKFORT

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Carmi White County --- 301

Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 304

Breese Mater Dei --- 309

Hillsboro --- 310

Waterloo Gibault Catholic --- 322

Effingham St. Anthony Catholic --- 325

Campbell Hill Trico --- 328

Nashville --- 334

Chester --- 334

Anna-Jonesboro --- 342

Marissa-Coulterville --- 353

Oblong --- 360

BOYS SOCCER

Civic Memorial 5, Mt. Vernon 2

Granite City 1, Centralia 0

Alton 2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 1, Ladue 0 (OT)

GIRLS GOLF

IHSA SECTIONAL TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 2A AT FAR OAKS GOLF CLUB

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville --- 311

O'Fallon --- 312

Normal Community --- 322

Joliet Central --- 349

Marion --- 352

Springfield --- 354

Minooka --- 358

Quincy --- 365

Chatham Glenwood --- 381

Washington --- 387

Peoria Richwoods --- 412

Rock Island --- 429

CLASS 1A MT. CARMEL SECTIONAL AT WEST BERWICK GOLF COURSE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Mt. Carmel --- 307

Marquette Catholic --- 333

Effingham --- 341

Effingham St. Anthony --- 343

Metropolis Massac County --- 349

Columbia --- 357

Waltonville --- 381

Hamilton County --- 390

Nashville --- 391

Waterloo --- 397

Campbell Hill Trico --- 412

Zeigler-Royalton --- 429

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marquette Catholic 25-22-28, Okawville 21-25-26

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2019 POSTSEASON

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO

GAME THREE --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

Washington Nationals 8, St. Louis Cardinals 1 (WSH leads 3-0)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New York Islanders 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (OT)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12-SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 WEEKEND SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

IHSA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC REGIONAL

QUARTERFINAL

ROXANA 5, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Roxana scored all of its goals in the first half in eliminating Metro-East Lutheran in the opening round game of the IHSA Class 1A regional at the Wood River Skate Park.

The Shells are now 6-11-1, and advance to a semifinal match against Father McGivney Catholic on Tuesday. The Knights end their season 2-15-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC REGIONAL

QUARTERFINAL

STAUNTON 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Drake Rantanen and Ashton Copeland each had a brace (two goals) as Staunton eliminated Southwestern in a quarterfinal of the Marquette regional.

Rantanen struck in the 23rd and 34th minutes, while Copeland scored in the 61st and 63rd minutes. Mark Masinelli found the back of the net in the 17th minute, Brent Kinder scored shortly before the halftime whistle, Jacob Schnefke struck in the 47th minute, and the Bulldogs scored again in the 69th for the final 8-0 score.

Daniel Pratte had two saves in keeping Staunton's clean sheet.

The Bulldogs are now 11-11-0, and advance to a semifinal match against the top-seeded Explorers Wednesday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park in a 4 p.m. kickoff. The Piasa Birds end their season 1-5-2.

REGULAR SEASON

FRIDAY'S RESULT

SAINT LOUIS UNITED 4, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 0: MVCS ended their regular season with a 4-0 loss to Saint Louis United, a homeschool side, at home on Friday afternoon.

The Warriors end their regular season 0-15-0, and will play in the Illinois Association of Christian Schools regional, with the opponent, site and time to be announced.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE FINISHES FOURTH IN SCHOLASTIC CUP MEET IN ST. CHARLES: The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team went a combined 3-2 in taking fourth place in the Scholastic Cup tournament held in St. Charles over the weekend.

In the group stage on Friday, the Tigers won twice to take their group, defeating Hinsdale Central 25-20, 25-17, and Naperville Neuqua Valley 28-26, 25-19 to advance to the Gold bracket.

In the bracket's round-robin stage, Edwardsville won its first match over Geneva 17-25, 25-21. 25-21, but then lost to Minooka 25-19, 25-23. The Tigers then lost the third place match to Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 25-23, 25-22.

Maddie Isringhausen led the Tigers with 32 kills, 23 points and 21 digs, while Storm Suhre had 22 kills and 13 blocks, Alexa Harris had 21 kills, 24 digs and four blocks, Lexie Griffin had 66 assists and 22 digs, and Morgan Tulacro had 57 assists, 22 digs and 22 points.

The Tigers are now 19-6 on the season, and host Collinsville on Tuesday in Edwardsville's annual Volley For The Cure match to benefit breast cancer research. The match is set to start at 5:45 p.m.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN 14-5: In the first of two matches on Friday night, Abby Huels had 12 kills and three aces, Rachel Gaworski had five kills, and Ashtyn Wright had 19 assists and three aces as the Warriors defeated Providence Christian.

Katie Boyd added three aces for MVCS, while Payton Olney had three digs in the match.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, O'FALLON FIRST BAPTIST ACADEMY 18-15: In the Warriors' second match of the evening, Huels led the way again with 10 kills, four blocks and three aces in MVCS' win over First Baptist of O'Fallon.

Wright added 14 assists and three aces, while Maggie Avramovich also had three aces.

The Warriors conclude their regular season 23-3, 14-1 in the Metro Athletic Conference, and will next play in the league's tournament at Maryville Christian.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL

East St. Louis 51, O'Fallon 3

Marquette Catholic 24, Dupo 21

EIGHT-MAN

Metro-East Lutheran 36, Cuba 33

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 1A REGIONALS

AT CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 3, Valmeyer 1

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

AT WOOD RIVER SKATE PARK

Roxana 5, Metro-East Lutheran 0

AT STAUNTON

Staunton 8, Piasa Southwestern 0

REGULAR SEASON

CBC 0, Edwardsville 0

Collinsville 1, Father McGivney Catholic 0

Saint Louis United 4, Mississippi Valley Christian 0

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT EDWARDSVILLE

TEAM STANDINGS – END OF FIRST DAY

Edwardsville – 40

O'Fallon – 37

Belleville West – 28

Belleville East – 26

Alton – 17

Collinsville – 14

East St. Louis – 6

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC CUP TOURNAMENT AT ST. CHARLES

Edwardsville 25-25, Hinsdale Central 20-17

Edwardsville 28-25, Naperville Neuqua Valley 26-19

Edwardsville 17-25-25, Geneva 25-21-21

Minooka 25-25, Edwardsville 19-23

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 25-25, Edwardsville 23-22

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Providence Christian 14-5

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 18-15

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2019 POSTSEASON

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO

GAME TWO – BEST-OF-SEVEN

Washington Nationals 3, St. Louis Cardinals 1 (WSH leads 2-0)

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO

GAME ONE – BEST-OF-SEVEN

New York Yankees 7, Houston Astros 0 (NYY leads 1-0)

SUNDAY'S RESULT

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO

GAME TWO – BEST-OF-SEVEN

Houston Astros 3, New York Yankees 2 (11 innings) (Series tied 1-1)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Montreal Canadiens 6, St. Louis Blues 3

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Saint Louis FC 0, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – WEEK SIX

THURSDAY'S RESULT

New England Patriots 35, New York Giants 14

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina Panthers 37, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 (NOTE: Game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

Minnesota Vikings 38, Philadelphia Eagles 20

Washington Redskins 17, Miami Dolphins 16

Houston Texans 31, Kansas City Chiefs 24

New Orleans Saints 13, Jacksonville Jaguars 6

Seattle Seahawks 32, Cleveland Browns 28

Baltimore Ravens 23, Cincinnati Bengals 17

San Francisco 49ers 20, Los Angeles Rams 7

Arizona Cardinals 34, Atlanta Falcons 33

New York Jets 24, Dallas Cowboys 22

Denver Broncos 16, Tennessee Titans 0

Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

