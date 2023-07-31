MADISON COUNTY - July has been a rough and tough month for Ameren Illinois workers and customers because of the storm-and wind-related power outages. The latest storm on Saturday which had 60-mph winds in some areas knocked out power to more than 13,000 customers in Madison County. As of 8 p.m., Sunday, July 30, there are roughly 170 customers still without power in Madison County.

As of 10:27 a.m. Monday, Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, said Madison County had only seven customers reported out of service. Most of Ameren's work is now concentrated in St. Clair and Marion County area.

At peak, 50,708 customers were without power. As of 8 p.m., July 30, approximately 6,500 customers are without power in the Ameren Illinois service territory.

"Our line workers and support staff are doing an outstanding job with their latest restoration efforts," Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois said. "We ask those remaining customers without power to have patience as our crews work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.

"We have more than 1,200 resources engaged in the restoration effort."

