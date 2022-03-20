GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: In a Metro Cup match at Triad, the host Knights got goals from Gina Catanzaro and Maddie Milligan to take the three points from visiting Edwardsville.

Payton Federmann had the Tigers' strike in the second half, while Kendall Chigas made five stops in goal for Triad.

The Knights go to 3-0-0, while Edwardsville is now 2-1-0.

ROXANA 1, HIGHLAND 0: Lorali Copeland's first-half strike was all that Roxana needed in taking the three points at Highland.

Kaylyn Dixon had six saves in goal in recording the clean sheet for the Shells.

Roxana is now 2-2-0, while the Bulldogs go to 0-3-0.

In other games on the day, Naperville Central defeated Granite City 2-0, Breese Mater Dei Catholic blanked Jersey 6-0 and Freeburg won over Civic Memorial 6-1.

BOYS BASEBALL

ROXANA 9, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 8: Roxana rallied in the seventh with four runs in the inning as Kyle Campbell's RBI single gave the Shell its first win of the season.

Roxana had taken taken a 3-0 lead on a run in the first and two more in the second. The Hawks rallied to tie the game in the fourth with three runs and scored three more in the fifth to take the lead 6-3, with the Shells scoring twice in the sixth to cut the lead to 6-5. Gibault scored twice more in the top of the seventh, but Roxana won the game with four runs in the home half, Campbell's hit giving the Shells the game.

Both Campbell and Connor House had three hits and two RBIs each for Roxana, while Bryson Presley had two hits, Aiden Briggs and Kael Hester had a hit and RBI each, Nik Ward, Elias Thies and Jackson Harris all had a hit each and Nolan Tolbert drove in a run.

Thies struck out eight in three-and-two-thirds innings on the mound for the Shells.

TRIAD 8, WINNETKA NEW TRIER 7: New Trier had rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh, but Triad pushed across the winning run in the bottom half of the inning to give the Knights the win in the Metro-East Kickoff Classic.

The Knights scored single runs in the first and third to take a 2-0 lead, with the Trevians getting a single run in the fourth. Triad countered with three in the home half of the fourth while New Trier scored twice in the top of the fifth. Triad countered with two in the bottom of the sixth, but the Trevians put up four runs in the seventh to tie the game before the Knights got the winning run in the bottom of the frame to win.

Jake Radosevich led the Knights with three hits and three RBIs, while Connor Bain had three hits, including a homer and two RBIs, Brady Coon had two hits, Wyatt Bugger, Gabe Giacaletto, Carter Vandaver and Reed Wendler all had hits and John Rea all drove in two runs each.

Bain struck out eight while on the mound for Triad.

TRIAD 10, DUNLAP 3: Triad won their second game of the day in the Metro-East Kickoff Classic with a win over visiting Dunlap

The Knights scored a single run in the first, countered by a single Eagle run in the second. Triad then went on to five times in the third, countered by a single Dunlap run in the fourth, with the Knights scoring three more times in the bottom of the inning. The teams traded runs in the sixth to take the win.

Bugger led the way with three hits and a RBI, Giacoletto had two hits and three RBIs, T.J. Suter had two hits and two RBIs, Vandaver came up with two hits and a RBI and Bain, Coon and Radosevich all had hits on the day.

Austin Brown had four strikeouts on the mound for Triad.

The Knight are now 2-1 for the season.

JERSEY 18, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 2: In the Metro-East Kickoff Classic at Roxana's park, Jersey hit Gibault with 12 runs in the second to help the Panthers to the win.

Jersey scored twice in the first and hit the Hawks with their 12-run second inning. Gibault scored twice in both the second and third innings, but the Panthers scored twice more in the fourth to end the game due to the 15-run rule.

Sam Lamer had three hits and three RBIs for Jersey, while Ethan Klunk and Griffin Williams had two hits each, Drake Goetten had a hit and drove home three runs, Tanner Brunaugh and Logan Fenstermaker both had a base hit each and both Blake Carey and Trenton Decker each had a RBI.

Decker fanned four batters in pitching a compete game for the Panthers.

The Hawks fall to 0-4 or the season.

BAYLESS, MO. 9, VALMEYER 3: A six-run sixth inning broke a tie and gave Bayless of south St. Louis County a win its season opener over Valmeyer.

The Pirates and Bronchos traded runs in the first inning, with Bayless scoring twice in the third. Bayless scored twice in the sixth to tie the game, but the Bronchos hit the Pirates with six runs in the bottom of the inning to take the win.

Clay Juelfs had two hits for Valmeyer, while Jake Coats had a hit and two RBIs, Evan Rowe-Brown had a hit and the only other RBI and Jacob Brown, Jordan McSchooler, Elijah Miller and Ethan Rowe-Brown all had hits.

McSchooler had five strikeouts on the mound for the Pirates.

Bayless starts the season 1-0, while Valmeyer is now 0-3.

JERSEY 5, ROXANA 4: In both teams' second game of the day, Jersey scored all of their runs in the top of the seventh to take the win over Roxana.

The Shells scored single run in the third through sixth inning to take a 4-0 lead, but the Panthers hit for all five runs in the top of the seventh to take the win.

Austin Hayes had two hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, while Brunaugh had two hits and a RBI, Williams had a hit and RBI and Decker, Breyden Hamilton and Joey Meador all had a hit.

Presley had three hits and a RBI for the Shells, while House had two hits, Ward, Thies, Harris, Kaeden Bloemker and Briggs all had hits.

Garret Smith struck out seven batters for Jersey, while harris fanned two for Roxana.

The Panthers are now 3-0, while the Shells go to 1-2.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2: In a Kickoff Classic game at Edwardsville, a seventh inning rally by McGivney just fell short as the Griffins lost to Glenwood.

Jacob McKee had two hits and a RBI for McGivney, while Daniel Gierer drove home the other Griffins' run.

McGivney is now 1-2 on the year.

In two other games on the Saturday schedule, Freeburg won over Granite City 13-3 and Dunlap defeated Civic Memorial 15-11.

SOFTBALL

In a game played on Saturday, Mascoutah defeated Roxana 18-4, while games scheduled between Edwardsville and Rock Island, along with Marquette Catholic and Rock Island, were postponed due to wet grounds from earlier in the day. No make-up dates have yet to be announced.

