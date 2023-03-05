SATURDAY, MARCH 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY AT CEFCU CREDIT UNION ARENA/DOUG COLLINS COURT, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

CLASS 4A

In a thrilling climax of Championship Saturday, Shannon Dowell's 25 points and Jailah Pelly's 16 points helped O'Fallon take their first state championship with an incredible 62-57 double overtime win over Lisle Benet Academy Catholic to give southern Illinois its third title of the day.

The game was not only the first-ever double overtime final in the history of the girls tournament, it also was a great present for Panthers' coach Nick Knollhoff, who celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday.

O'Fallon jumped out to a 10-0 lead to open the game, leading 15-4 after the first quarter, then led in the second 25-10 before the Redwings fought back with an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 27-20 at halftime. Benet then pulled ahead to take a 37-34 lead after three quarters and the lead bounced back and forth, with O'Fallon pulling back to a 50-50 tie after regulation. The first overtime saw the teams tying 54-54, but in the second overtime, D'Myjah Bolds scored early, then Pelly put the Panthers ahead to stay to go up 58-56. Both Pelly and Dowell hit on clutch free throws in the final second to give O'Fallon the 62-57 win and its championship.

To go along with both Dowell and Pelly, the Panthers saw both Bolds and Josie Christopher hit for nine points each and Malia Robertson hit for three points.

Lenee Beaumont led the Redwings with 27 points, while Samantha Trimberger had 13 points, Emilia Sularski added 11 points, Lindsay Harzich scored three points, Magdalena Sularski hit for two points and Sadie Sterbenz had a single point.

O'Fallon ends its season at 34-4, while Benet's final record is 25-8.

CLASS 1A

In the IHSA girls basketball championship games on Saturday, in the Class 1A final, Alayna Kraus hit for 21 points, while Megan Rennegarbe added 17 points as Okawville won its third state championship, and first since 2000, with a 56-35 win over Christopher.

The Rockets jumped out to a 13-8 lead after one quarter, then extended the lead to 27-20 at the half and broke it open in the second half, outscoring the Bearcats 29-15 to take the title.

In addition to Kraus and Rennegarbe, Raelyn Obermeier hit for eight points for Okawville, Madisyn Wienstroer had five points, Briley Rhodes scored three points and Jenna Hackstadt had two points.

Christopher was led by Amiah Hargrove's 19 points, while both Makayla Dejear and Jessica Gordon each scored seven points and Tori Crain hit for two points.

The Rockets won the championship at 34-4, while the Bearcats concluded their season at 31-4

CLASS 2A

Alyssa Koerkenmeier had the game of her life in the Class 2A final, scoring 23 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and blocking 10 shots, as her triple-double led Breese Mater Dei Catholic to a 62-46 win over Byron to take the school's first girls basketball state championship.

The first half was close, with the Knights leading after one quarter 16-8, then at halftime 30-24, but Mater Dei broke it open in the second half, leading after three 47-34, then outscored the Tigers 15-12 in the fourth to take the championship.

To go along with Koerkenmeier's big game, Amelia Beer hit for 13 points for the Knights, while Julia Korte had 11 points, Maris Zurleine hit for seven points, Avery Trame scored six points and Alexis Kampwerth had two points.

Macy Groharing led Byron with 14 points, Ava Klugen had 12 points, Karsyn Bielskis scored 10 points, Ella Grundstrom had seven points and Brynn Green had three points.

Mater Dei's final record was 27-7, while the Tigers ended at 34-3.

CLASS 3A

In a much highly-anticipated Class 3A final, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy started the second half on a 13-0 run and went on to a 63-52 over previously undefeated Lincoln to take the state title.

It was a very close first half, as the Roadrunners led after one quarter 15-13, then led at the half 31-25, then went on its big run to open the third quarter and outscore the Railsplitters 18-9 to take a 49-34 lead, with Lincoln taking the fourth quarter 18-14, but Nazareth winning the championship.

Olivia Austin led the Roadrunners with 23 points, while both Mary Bridget Wilson and Grace Carstensen hit for 11 points each, Amalia Dray scored 10 points and Danielle Scully scored eight points.

Kloe Froebe, who had scored a total of 85 points in her two previous games, led the Railers with 19 points, while Becca Heitzig chipped in with 12 points, Taryn Stolzenburg had nine points, Jenna Bowman hit for six points, Piper Whiteman had four points and Tori Geriets had two points.

Nazareth ends its season at 35-1, while Lincoln winds up at 36-1.

