SATURDAY, MAY 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, LITCHFIELD 3: McGivney scored three runs in both the first and fourth innings and in between posted four runs in the second as the Griffins defeated Litchfield at Griffins Field.

Issac Wendler came up with three hits and two RBIs for McGivney, while Drew Kleinheider had three hits and a RBI, Jackson Rodgers had three hits, Jacob McKee socked a grand slam home run as part of a two hit, six RBI day, and A.J. Sutberry, Gabe Smith and Nathan Terhaar all drove in runs. Kannon Kamp struck out six while on the mound, with Mason Holmes fanning three, Dane Keeven struck out two and Riley Strack struck out one.

The Griffins are now 34-1, while the Purple Panthers slip to 5-22.

TRIAD 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Triad scored two runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings en route to a win over Marquette at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Nic Funk had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Donny Becker, Hayden Bugger, Wyatt Suter and Carter Vandever also had RBIs. Austin Brown pitched a complete game, striking out nine.

Andrew Bober and Charlie Fahnestock had the only two hits for the Explorers, while Myles Paniagua, Andrew Roth, Jack Spain and Andrew Zacha all fanned one batter each.

Triad improves to 21-10, while Marquette slips to 18-13.

In other games played on Saturday, Valmeyer lost twice in the Monroe County tournament, losing to Waterloo 6-2, then falling to Waterloo Gibault Catholic 17-9 and Granite City won at home over Springfield 10-1.

SOFTBALL

PLEASANT HILL 2, CARLINVILLE 1: Pleasant Hill scored single runs in the second and fifth innings, then held off a Carlinville rally in the seventh to take a home win.

Kendal Maddox had a hit and the Cavaliers' only RBI, while both Karly Tipps and Isabella Tiburzi also had hits. Hannah Gibson struck out one in throwing a complete game inside the circle.

The Wolves are now 24-7, while Carlinville goes to 18-9.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: CM scored three runs in the first and fourth, then six times in the fifth in their 10-run rule win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Both Alyssa Coles and Jaylynn Dickson had two hits for the Explorers, while Meredith Zigrang had the only other hits and McKennah Youngblood drove in a run.

The Eagles are now 13-12, while Marquette goes to 4-16.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 13, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Mater Dei scored in every inning, including four in the first, three in the second and five more in the fourth, in taking a 10-run rule win over McGivney

Alexis Boyd had the Griffins' only hit of the game, while Avery Grenzebach struck out four while in the circle.

The Knights are now 20-3, while McGivney is now 7-19.

HIGHLAND 9, CENTRALIA 0: Highland scored twice in both the first and sixth innings, then put things away with a five-run seventh to take a road win at Centralia.

Maggie Grohmann hit a pair of home runs in her two hit, three RBI day for the Bulldogs, while both Abby Schultz and Maddie Trauernicht both hit homers as both had two hits and two RBIs each, Alex Schultz had two hits and a RBI and Sophia Donoho also had a RBI. Donoho also fanned five in throwing a complete game inside the circle.

Highland is now 21-7-1, while the Orphan Annies slip to 9-17.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS - CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS

In the Murphysboro regional final, the host Red Devils defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2-0 and will face Belleville Althoff Catholic in the first semifinal of the Columbia sectional Tuesday night at 5 p.m., followed by Freeburg going against Father McGivney Catholic in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. The two winners meet in the sectional final/Round of 16 match Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

In the Virden North Mac final, Pleasant Plains won over Beardstown 5-0 and plays Hillsboro in the second semifinal of the Riverton sectional Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., preceded by the Marquette Catholic-Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic first semifinal that kicks off at 4:30 p.m. The final is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 10, JERSEY 7: A five-run second and four-run third helped Edwardsville take a road win over Jersey.

Cole Funkhouser had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Hunter Baugh had two hits and a RBI, Caeleb Copeland had a hit and two RBIs and Kayden Jennings, Riley Iffrig, Nick Bobinski-Boyd and Montrez West also had RBIs. Lucas Huebner struck out three while on the mound, while Andrew Hendrickson and Austin Naylor had two strikeouts each and both Chase Milburn and Travis Engeman fanned one batter each.

Ethan Klunk had four hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Zach Weiner came up with two hits and three RBIs and both Gage Walker and Tanner Brunaugh also drove in runs. Weiner also struck out three on the mound, with J.R. Wells fanning one.

Edwardsville is now 24-9, while Jersey goes to 10-22.

