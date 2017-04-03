BASEBALL

FREEBURG 4-10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3-0 (SECOND GAME 4.5 INNINGS): Freeburg swept a Saturday doubleheader from Marquette Catholic, defeating the Explorers 4-3 in the opener and 10-0 in four-and-a-half innings in the nightcap.

Marquette fell to 4-4 on the year; Freeburg improved to 6-2.

The Midgets scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to take the win in the opener. Jayce Maag went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored, Liam Maher was 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Mike Neel was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Brady McAfee was 1-for-3, Konnor Morrisey 1-for-3 and John Blachford 2-for-2 with a run scored. Neel went four innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits in taking the loss.

Freeburg scored nine times in the second in the nightcap to short-game Marquette; Maher was 1-for-1, Nick Hemann 2-for-2 with a double, Adam Harrison 1-for-2 and Nick Messinger 1-for-2. Maher took the loss, giving up nine earned runs on eight hits while fanning one.

Marquette hosts Waterloo Gibault at 4:30 p.m. Monday and travels to Mascoutah for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday clash.

McCLUER NORTH 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: McCluer North's Amexem Hamm limited Civic Memorial to three hits as the Stars blanked the Eagles 2-0 in a Saturday non-conference game at Bethalto Sports Complex, held as part of a round-robin cluster with MICDS also taking part; the Eagles defeated the Rams 11-1.

The Eagles went to 4-3 on the year with the split. Caden Clark, Spencer Powell and Corey Price (with a double) had hits for CM on the day. North's only runs came in the top of the fifth.

Powell went the distance in taking the loss, giving up the two runs – both unearned – on two hits and striking out eight.

CM visit Collinsville at 4:15 p.m. Monday and heads to Greenville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9-4, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 0-1: Piasa Southwestern improved to 2-5 on the year with a Saturday doubleheader sweep of Jacksonville Routt, the Piasa Birds taking 9-0 and 4-1 wins on the road.

Eddie Bolin had a 4-for-5 game in the opener with a double, RBI and two runs scored, while Dakotah Corby went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored; Troy Evans was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Dalson Cummings 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored, Luke Golike 1-for-5, Ben Lowis 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Collin Baumgartner and Brock Seymour a run scored each. Baumgartner got the win, striking out 11.

In the nightcap, the Birds gave up just one run in the seventh to take the win; Lowis went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored for Southwestern, while Seymour was 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Corby 2-for-4, Baumgartner 1-for-4 with a RBI, Bolin 1-for-4, Cummings 1-for-3 with a RBI and Golike 1-for-4 with two runs scored. Seymour went five innings for the win, striking out four.

Piasa hosts Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Friday before traveling to Hardin-Calhoun for a 10 a.m. April 8 doubleheader.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 5-4, PITTSFIELD 2-9: Hardin-Calhoun split a Saturday home doubleheader with Pittsfield, the Warriors winning the opener 5-2 and dropping the nightcap 9-4 t the Saukees. Calhoun went to 7-3 with the split.

Wes Klocke went 3-for-3 in the opener with a RBI and three runs scored, with Reese Friedel 2-for-3 with a RBI, Brandon Baalman 1-for-3, Ty Bick 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Connor Gilman 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and A.. Hillen 1-for-3. Easton Clark got the win, conceding an earned run on four hits while fanning five.

A six-run fourth was enough for the Saukees in the nightcap; Trenton Buchanan went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Warriors, with Clark 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Gunner Armbruster 1-for-2 with a double and run scored, Brandon Baalman 1-for-4, Drew Baalman 1-for-1, Gilman 1-for-4, Klocke 1-for-3 and Bick and Garrett Hayn a run scored each. Brandon Baalman took the loss.

Calhoun is at Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Brown County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and host Brussels at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

ROXANA 10, DUPO 6: Roxana scored nine times in the first three innings and went on to defeat Dupo 10-6 in Dupo Saturday morning.

Logan Presley went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Shells, with Sam Mosby going 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Drew Ratliff 1-for-2 with a RBI, Jacob Maguire 3-for-4 with a RBI, Riley Ripper 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Brayden Davis 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Zack Haas 1-for-3 with a run scored and Zach Golenor two runs scored and Griffin Brock and Jacob Carpenter a run scored each.

Golenor got the win, going five innings and fanning five. Roxana hosts Greenville at 4:30 p.m. Monday, then travel to Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

TRIAD SPLITS IN CLUSTER: Triad took part in a three-team cluster at Belleville West Saturday, Salem defeating the Knights 4-2 but defeating the host Maroons 7-5 in 10 innings, taking their record to 5-3 on the year.

Against the Wildcats, Triad couldn't overcome a four-run Salem second, scoring once in the first and seventh. Zach Kraabel was 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Mack Langdon 1-for-2 with a double and RBI, Josh Mesenbrink and Drew Travis 1-for-2 each and Travis Helman a run scored as Langdon went six innings and struck out three in taking the loss.

Against West, the Maroons scored once in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extras, but Triad scored twice in the top of the 10th for the win. John McGee was 1-for-6 with two runs scored for THS, Langdon 1-for-5 with a run scored, Chase Bertlesman 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Helman 1-for-4 with a RBI, Mesenbrink 1-for-5 with a RBI, Travis 1-for-5 and Kraabel two runs scored. Bertlesman got the win, striking out one.

Salem defeated Belleville West 2-1 in the other game of the day. Next up for the Knights is a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game at Centralia, followed by a 1 p.m. Saturday doubleheader at home against Granite City and their Mississippi Valley Conference opener against Jersey at 4:15 p.m. April 10.

GIRLS SOCCER

PARKWAY COLLEGE SHOWCASE

ALTON 5, SPRINGFIELD (MO.) CENTRAL 0: Brianna Hatfield had a hat trick for Alton as the Redbirds bounced back from a late Friday night loss in the Parkway College Showcase girls soccer showcase event at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo., with a 5-0 win over Sprngfield (Mo.) Central Saturday morning.

The win improved the Redbirds to 6-1-0 on the year.

Hatfield scored in the 10th, 14th and 40th minutes for AHS; Breana Smth, in the 11th minute, and Morgan Raucher, in the 66th minute, also goaled for the Redbirds.

Alton takes on Belleville Althoff at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, then host Oakville at 12:45 p.m. April 8 at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

EDWARDSVILLE 2, FORT SMITH (ARK.) SOUTHSIDE 1: Abby Crabtree scored the match winner in the 80th minute as Edwardsville defeated Fort Smith (Ark,) Southside 2-1 in the Parkway College Showcase event Saturday morning.

The win put the Tigers at 4-2-2 on the year; EHS played Naperville Neuqua Valley to a scoreless draw on Friday in the showcase.

Jocelyn Wagner put the Tigers ahead in the 37th minute; Southside drew level with a 68th-minute goal to set up Crabtree's winner.

The Tigers host Belleville East at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Stadium, then visit Gordon Moore Park in Alton for a 6 p.m. Wednesday match against Marquette Catholic.

TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC TENNIS TOPS QND

MCHS defeated QND 9-0 Jon Claywell MCHS defeated Colin Moore QND 6-1 6-0 Daniel McCluskey MCHS defeated Caleb Altgilbers QND 6-1 6-0 Joe Segneri MCHS defeated Jack Schieferdecher QND 6-1 6-0 AJ Bower MCHS defeated Bo Poxton QND 6-3 6-1 Peter Wendle MCHS defeated Brennan Aschemann QND 6-1 6-2 Alex Cousley MCHS defeated Jack Brown QND 6-1 7-6 (7-0) Claywell/McCluskey MCHS defeated Moore/Altgilbers QND 6-1 6-2 Segneri/Bower MCHS defeated Schieferdecher/Poxton QND 6-1 6-2 Wendle/Nathan Walters MCHS defeated Aschermann/Derrik Venvestlon QND 7-5 6-0 MCHS is no 6-1 for the season.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, HARDIN-CALHOUN 0: Meghan Schorman one-hit two-time IHSA Class 1A champion Hardin-Calhoun as the Explorers took a 4-0 win over the Warriors in Hardin Saturday morning.

The Explorers improved to 5-0 on the year; the Warriors fell to 8-2.

Schorman helped her own cause with a 3-for-4 day with a double and run scored, Emma Taylor was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Haley Johnson 1-for-3, Jada Johnson 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Cayli Shinstock 1-for-3 and Melissa Lurkins a run scored. Grace Baalman got the only hit of the day for the Warriors.

Schorman struck out 15 in getting the win; Baalman gave up three earned runs on eight hits while fanning nine.

The Explorers are at Highland at 4:30 p.m. Monday, at Greenville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and at Okawville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; the Warriors are at Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Monday and at Gordon Moore Park for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday rematch with the Explorers before a Friday-Saturday tournament at Beardstown.

KNIGHTS, OILERS SPLIT IN CLUSTER: Triad and East Alton-Wood River each earned a split in a cluster that included Red Bud in Wood River Saturday, EAWR defeating the Musketeers 7-4 but falling to the Knights 13-0 in six innings while Triad dropped a 2-1 decision to Red Bud.

The Oilers went to 4-3 on the season, while the Knights went to 5-3 on the year. Red Bud scored solo runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Triad.

EAWR's Macy Flanagan had the only two Oiler hits of the day against Triad, one a double in three times at-bat. For Triad, Hannah Johnson went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, Allison Komray 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Kari Sarhage 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Liz Young 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Peyton Bode 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Megan Schimiske 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI, Dallas Zirklebach 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, Shyla Schweppe 1-for-3 with a RBI and Alyssa Neace a run scored.

Sarhage got the win for the Knights, fanning six; Rebecca Null took the loss, dismissing seven by strikeout.

Against the Musketeers, three EAWR runs each in the third and sixth proved to be the difference. Haley Shewmake went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Oilers, with Flanagan 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Morgan Moxey 2-for-3 with a triple and homer, two RBIs and a run scored, Carly Campbell 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Peyton Young 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Null 1-for-3, Teresa Hand 1-for-3 with a run scored and Ashley Knight 1-for-2 with a run scored. Moxey went the distance for the win, striking out 11.

The Oilers host Granite City at 4 p.m. Monday and Nokomis at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before visiting backyard rival Roxana at 4 p.m. Wednesday; Triad heads to Breese Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday before hosting Breese Mater Dei at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and Waterloo Gibault at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

