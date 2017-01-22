

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

FIRST ROUND

HARDIN-CALHOUN 76, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 56: Four Warriors were in double figures as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Quincy Notre Dame 76-56 in a first-round contest in the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational tournament Saturday.

The Warriors led 20-19 at quarter time, then extended it to 38-33 at the half and to 58-43 at three-quarter time to run out winners.

Junie Zirkelbach led Calhoun with 24 points, followed by Grace Baalman's 22 points, Jordan Holland's 16 and Sophie Lorton's 10. Ml. Meyer led the Raiders with 23 points, followed by Molly Penn's 14 and Erika Eaton's 10.

The Warriors will meet Jersey in a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday quarterfinal game.

JERSEY 66, MADISON 46: Mackenzie Thurston led the way with 19 points for Jersey as the Panhers defeated Madison 66-46 in an opening-round game of the Lady Hawk Invitational in Carrollton Saturday.

The Panthers improved to 13-7 on the year; the Trojans fell to 11-5.

Jersey broke open the game with a 22-6 second term to take a 37-20 lead at the half to run out winners.

Bethany Muenstermann added 16 points for the Panthers; Brianna Schroeder added nine points. Madison was led by Konnija Greer's 21 points, with Delphanae Griffin adding 18.

The Panthers meet Hardin-Calhoun at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a quarterfinal game.

LEBANON 57, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 24: Top-ranked Lebanon defeated Marquette Catholic 57-24 in a Lady Hawk Invitational opening-round game Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Explorers fell to 10-11 on the year; the Greyhounds improved to 21-0.

Peyton Kline led Marquette with seven points, with McKenzie Jones adding five. Kendra Bass and Emily Reinneck each had 16 to lead the Greyhounds.

Marquette meets Jacksonville Routt at 8 p.m. Monday in a consolation quarterfinal game.

BRUSSELS 56, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 32: Brussels got out to a 31-19 halftime lead and defeated Metro East Lutheran 56-32 in a Lady Hawk Invitational first-round game Saturday night.

The Knights fell to 4-11; the Raiders went to 15-5.

Baylee Kiel led Brussels with 18 points, with Grace Stephens adding 15 and Madison Willman 14. MEL was led by Ellen Schulte's 10 points, with Sami Kasting adding six.

The Raiders meet Biggsville West Central at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a quarterfinal; the Knights take on White Hall North Greene at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation quarterfinal.

MACOUPIN COUNTY GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

BUNKER HILL 52, NORTH MAC 50: Mallory Schwegel's 25 points helped Bunker Hill to a 52-50 win over North Mac in the Macoupin County Girls Basketball Championship Saturday afternoon.

The Minutemaids went to 8-11 on the year.

Ashley Dey added eight points in the win, with Brooke Morrell scoring six.

B-Hill hosts East Alton-Wood River Monday night.

More like this: